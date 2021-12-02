The new trailer for the long-awaited film with Keanu Reeves that will be released in mid-December

On August 2019, Warner Bros confirmed that the fourth installment of “Matrix”, one of the most remembered science fiction sagas in history and who has Keanu reeves as the protagonist.

After the premiere of the first trailer of the mythical saga, it was confirmed that the film will again feature Keanu Reves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their traditional roles of Neo and Trinity. In addition to the protagonists, the cast is made up of Jada Smith and Lambert Wilson, who return to their roles within the saga, Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eréndira Ibarra.

Now, less than three weeks to its grand premiere in Colombia and in the world, Warner Bros revealed a new trailer for the long-awaited film, with images of the three previous films of one of the most remembered films of the filmography of Keanu Reeves.

The synopsis of “The Matrix Resurrections” indicates that: “In a world of two realities, everyday life and what lies behind it, Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit one more time. The choice, although it is an illusion, is still the only way to enter or Get out of the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever. ”

