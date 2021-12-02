The new Office interface is now available in Mexico, so you can upgrade to the new look of Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Microsoft has launched the new interface of its office suite, Office, for everyone. It was announced last June and was available to some users in a preview version, but now anyone with Windows 10 or higher can enjoy it.

With this update Office is adopting the new design language Fluent Design With which the famous toolbar is now in a kind of floating window, there is also a redesign in some buttons and its tone will change from dark to light according to the configuration we have in Windows.

To update to this new version just click on the megaphone that appears in any Office app in the upper right corner. There a menu will be displayed detailing the functions that will appear soon in the app, at the bottom there is a button to test “the new experience” allowing to switch to the new interface.

The update is free for any Office user, the only thing that is requested is that you have a version of Windows 2110 build 14527.20226 or higher, although some apps may have to be restarted to apply the changes. Of course, Microsoft confirms that if the megaphone icon does not appear, the update is not available yet.

This new look of Office is intended to look a lot like Windows 11: windows with rounded corners and task bars on one type of cards. The good thing is that if the new design does not convince us, we can deactivate it from the same menu button that is displayed on the megaphone.