The most watched action movie in Mexico cost $ 90 million; not suitable for cardiac patients | TRAILER

What to watch on Netflix

Despite the competition, Netflix continues to be one of the platforms with the highest demand globally, mainly because it is committed to the best releases within the film world, from the most recent releases to the seventh art classics.

What’s new on the platform

This is how in the streaming giant, various titles are dismissed but many others are also incorporated to form part of the wide catalog of series, films and documentaries.

In this month of December, various audiovisual productions join the platform, which are part of the premieres for young and old.

For this reason, we have created a selection of a movie to see this weekend or this Wednesday night, accompanied by your loved ones; This film production will fill you with strong emotions.

Most viewed movies on Netflix

It should be noted that this production is within the Top 10 of the most viewed movies on the platform, so users can enjoy a film fully acclaimed by the public in Mexico.

This is the film “The Expendables 3”, which is within the action genre, which was directed by Patrick Hughes and written by Creighton Rothenberger, Katrin Benedikt and Sylvester Stallone; This production is part of the sequel to the film released in 2012, entitled The Expendables 2.

This production was launched in 2014, but is now hosted by the streaming giant, Netflix, which you can enjoy this weekend with your loved ones; features performances by Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Terry Crews and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

An action tape

Joining then the cast, the actors and actresses: Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Kelsey Grammer, Kellan Lutz, Ronda Rousey, Glen Powell, Victor Ortiz and Robert Davi.

This third part of the story follows a group of mercenaries known as “The Expendables”, who will enter into serious conflicts with the arms dealer Conrad Stonebanks, co-founder of mercenaries, who is determined to finish the team that fights against him. .

This group is led by Barney Ross and made up of Lee Christmas, Gunnar Jensen and Toll, who storm a train to free a former member of the team that specializes in knives, and who is later recruited to help them intercept a shipment of bombs like part of that mission.

Below we show you the trailer of said film production hosted on Netflix, which will make you reflect on violence, as well as union and teamwork when it comes to ending or eliminating something that is affecting several people:

