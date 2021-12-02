The most important wine competition in Mexico begins with headquarters in Guanajuato

Today began the tasting days of Mexico Selection 2021 to find the best of Mexican wine. For three days, tasters from all over the world will be blindly evaluating wines and spirits from all over the country.

The fifth edition of México Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles He returned to his hometown, in the magical town of Mineral de Pozos, Guanajuato. The wine championship will take place from 30 from november to 3 from December.

It is organized by the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, a wine event with 28 years of experience, where recognized tasting judges evaluate the participating samples strictly blind.



Photo: México Selection by CMB

México Selection by CMB is in charge of promote the greatest products of wines and spirits made by Mexican hands, as well as highlighting the national wine regions and promoting brotherhood between the producing areas through the documentation of their own history.

Guanajuato has been one of the most important wine-growing territories in Mexico, being, until now, the fourth wine producer.

Carlos Borboa, Director of Mexico Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, highlighted that this edition will give, for the first time, the tasting data to the producers and participants through a digital technology company, which will be receiving the information at the time of the judges.

“This year the contest made a very large investment globally in terms of digital information. It will be a tasting session in which the contestants will be able to analyze all the comments of the judges with all the scores and specific information such as: comments in sight, smell, taste, general harmony, impressions of the judges. “

Likewise, Carlos Borboa mentioned that this digital information system will be the first in a championship, since previously they only sent a confirmation of who had been the winner or the score of the producers and participants.



Photo: Edgar Silva Fuentes

It should be noted that this fifth edition of México Selection 2021 will be even more special, since it will feature a simultaneous gastronomic festival called Kimba, which will be open to the public and they will be able to enjoy the local gastronomy of the region.



Photo: Edgar Silva Fuentes

Jury

During the fifth edition they will be present 27 experts from different parts of the world such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, the United States, France, Colombia, the Netherlands and Mexico, and those who will be in charge of evaluating and awarding the best labels through three rigorous days of blind tasting.

This year the juries that are in charge of tasting the best 2021 wines will be:

Carlos Borboa, Mexico, Director of the Mexico Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles championship

Baudouin Havaux, Belgium, Managing Director of Vinopres

Sandra buch, Spain, Diploma of Specialization in Sommeliers

David falchek CAE, United States, Executive Director of the American Wine Society

Sara Martinez, Mexico, Maestra mezcalera guanajuatense

Carlota Montoya, Mexico, Tequila Master by AMCT AC

Tanguy De Bodinat, France, Founder of Climats

Paula Garcia, Mexico, Co-founder of Barra México

Raul vega, Mexico, sommelier, advisor and consultant in beverages

Fernanda Gutierrez, Mexico, certified sommelier and wine scholar

Andres Proensa, Spain, Director and editor of the magazine Planeta Vino

Laura Santander, Mexico, Certified Sommelier by The Court of Master Sommeliers

Louise hurren, UK, communicator and wine marketing specialist

Deborah Parker Wong, United States, Slow Food National Editor for the United States

David furer, United States, host and co-organizer of Green Wine Future 2022

Andrew Love, Mexico, sommelier, restaurant consultant and food journalist

Sergio Gonzalez, Mexico, Certified Sommelier by The Court of Master Sommeliers

Valentina garza, Mexico, partner and director of the Altiplano Wine School (EVA)

Christopher Sawyer, United States, sommelier, consultant, journalist and wine judge

Ricardo Espindola placeholder image, Mexico, founder and Director of the Mexican School of Sommeliers

Georgina salazar, Mexico, Senior Commercial Director and Corporate Sommelier of CMR

Jose Rafael Arango, Colombia, Certified Sommelier by The Court of Master Sommeliers

Petrus Coenders, The Netherlands, Advanced Sommelier by The Court of Master Sommeliers

Laura Zamora, Mexico, graduated in gastronomy from the Autonomous University of Baja California

Sandra Fernandez, Mexico, Certified Specialist in Wine & Spirits by The Society of Wine Educators

Teresa Rodriguez, Mexico, Editor of the Buena Mesa gastronomic section in the Reforma newspaper

Francisco Hajnal, Mexico, Founder of the Mexican Academy of Tequila, Wine and Mezcal Tasters

Beatriz Valenzo, Mexico, President of the national organization of producers “Mujeres del Mezcal y Maguey de México AC”



Photo: Edgar Silva Fuentes

