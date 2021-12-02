the most groundbreaking hair trends

Few are resisting cutting their bangs. From María Pombo with her long and open bangs inspired by the seventies to Macarena García and her recent look, Ana de Armas and the hair with bangs that dazzled the whole world, María Pedraza, Hiba Abouk, Nuria Roca … They can be counted on the fingers of a hand those that have not yet cut it. Are you among them? If you have not yet decided to take the step, here is the guide to the trends in fringes for next 2022: which ones are going to be worn, how to style them, who do they favor … Hairdressing experts solve all doubts.

5 bangs that are going to be (super) trend in 2022

French bang

To understand trends and know how to wear them, we turn to the always expert words of Eduardo Sánchez, director of one of the most renowned hairdressing centers in the capital, Maison Eduardo Sánchez. And about the French fringe he has a lot to say: “the french bang is the one that is above the eyebrows and is slightly paraded and open. It is one of the most versatile and its main advantage is that it is compatible with any type of hair, be it fine, thick, straight or curly “, He says.

Look curly rock from the Maison Eduardo Sánchez trend collection. Maison Eduardo Sánchez

For whom

Are we, then, before the PERFECT FLEXIBLE? Almost, because the stylist clarifies: “It is perfect for round faces but also for square ones. Only excessively long faces should abstain ”.

Get inspired by the look of … Ana de Armas.

Curtain Fringe

The curtain fringe has swept the last few months and its fever promises to rise in 2022 if we attend to all those who are signing up for it: from María Pombo to Jennifer Lopez, Sienna Miller and her recent look or Halle Berry. All, aware that these bangs feel incredible for their characteristics.

Maison Eduardo Sánchez

And to understand if it also looks good on you, Eduardo Sánchez explains its structure: “It is a fringe parted in the middle, in an inverted V and open in the middle, which begins to be worked from below the eyes and merges at its ends with the rest of the hair. But be careful, it is not for all faces and it suits the oval ones better. In the case of wide foreheads, angular faces and very elongated faces, it could look good but you have to study the particular case and take into account other details such as the nose or the type of hair “, He says.

Get inspired by the look of … Maria Pombo

Full Fringe

This is the classic straight and thick bangs so characteristic of Dakota Johnson. It is slightly pointed at the level of the eyebrows and for the director of the House, “It is advisable for those who have a very wide forehead because it softens their face”, aim.

Maison Eduardo Sánchez

Who is NOT for

For the expert, these bangs are not recommended for faces with very marked cheekbones or jaws because they can give the appearance of a very square and too angular face.

Get inspired by the look of … Dakota johnson

Baby bangs

The fault that the mini fringe has returned, has not only belonged to Úrsula Corberó and the Tokyo look, but also to the series of The Bridgertons. The classic mini bangs are updated and according to the expert, “You always have to cut it in the middle of the forehead and parade the ends. In this way, the look is given movement and a fresher aspect ”, recommends.

For whom

It is not an easy fringe and it does not flatter everyone. In fact, Sánchez adds: “It is important not to have a too narrow forehead or a round face. Baby bangs are especially flattering for angular and oval faces ”.

Get inspired by the look of … Úrsula Corberó.

Side-swept bangs

It is the one that the actress Anne Hathaway wears and its structure is long, paraded and with the stripe always on one side, marking its shape. In fact, it is the type of bangs with which those who have never worn bangs debut. The “subtle” bangs.

For whom

“The key to being ultra-flattering and versatile is that it exposes part of the forehead and is cut with a smooth sweep that leaves the sides longer to stylize the features. It is perfect for the rounder faces “says the expert.

Get inspired by the look of … Anne Hathaway

How to style side bangs

Because if you have just started in the world of bangs, it may be useful to have some tips to give it shape and you may begin to jump from trend to trend until you find yours.

Experts like Rachel Saiz (Blue Room), Rafael Bueno (Rafael Bueno Hairdressers), Felicitas Ordás (Felicitas Hair) or Manuel Mon (Manuel Mon Estilistas), give us the keys to comb side bangs in different ways.

Styled to the side and in the shape of a toupee

This is how Raquel Saiz recommends it: “It’s about playing with him to create different looks. When we comb a grown fringe upwards, we mix it with the hair and thus let the ends stand out with a very retro effect that gives our image a lot of dynamism ”, He says.

Side bangs, polished

A classic 90’s look that comes back updated. And this is how Rafael Bueno tells us: “This side fringe looks good on almost every face and is a way to wear bangs without compromising too much. It can be worn in different ways: with curly manes that increase its volume and energy and thus contrast with these bangs combed to the side and with a wet finish. But also to complete a look to which we can add some clips or hairpins “, proposes.

Side bangs collected

Of course, with nuances, as Felicitas Ordás tells us: “Bangs can be created with strands that fall close to the face on the forehead or the sides, both with waves and with straight hair and regardless of the length. This detail frames our face, qualifies it and gives it an interesting note ”. I mean, haven’t you cut your bangs yet and want to try it but don’t dare? Try this.

Side cascading bangs

Another great idea for those who are still not daring because they can simulate without cutting their hair. And so the stylist Manuel Mon tells us how to do it: “They can be created when we make a collection, letting it fall in a cascade or creating a false one that we shape and hold on one side. As for the texture, it can be wet and tight or very combed. At the top, we will add a sensation of volume with a ponytail or a high bun ”.

At this point, let’s do a count. We have the trends, we have tips to style them but we are missing the most important thing: the golden rule for wearing bangs. I mean, we love them, but do you qualify for it to fit? We return to Eduardo Sánchez, who compiles them in this guide.

Maison Eduardo Sánchez

Trend app: do I cut my bangs … yes or no?

Beware of trends

Because yes: the curtain is great, we love baby bangs and the longest and fullest but … “If hair trends can be difficult to adapt to each type of hair, when we talk about bangs even more. This must be adapted to the millimeter and on many occasions, it is not possible “, He says.

Bangs are not for everyone

And you have to assume it. Sánchez points out that “Those with extra-curly, very fine or low-density hair should not opt ​​for bangs. Neither are those with a small forehead or with many swirls in the hairline “.

Maison Eduardo Sánchez

Find the shape of your face and adapt the bangs that best suit you

Oval face

You’re in luck: it’s the type of face that bangs suit best and you can afford just about anything.

Round face

The key: wear it long to visually lengthen the traces and always, leaving part of the forehead exposed. It would be convenient to wear it weathered, with slightly longer sides, below the cheekbones.

Heart shaped face

Your option: a textured and patterned curtain fringe, although if it is heavier and more voluminous fringe, you will not regret it either.

Square face

The best bangs, soft and layered, to complement those natural bony angles.

Elongated face

Opt for a fringe that breaks the verticality of the face and harmonizes the features. The best: a full, thick and full bangs or an ultra-straight bangs above the eyebrows.

Angled face

In this case, avoid square bangs and straight lines. If this is your case, choose a bangs that move the face and soften the angles, for example, very long layered bangs that go from below the eyebrows to the jaw.