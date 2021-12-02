The most anticipated films of 2022: horror, comedy, action, etc | Famous
2020 and part of 2021 were unusual years in the film industry due to restrictions on filming, the closure of cinemas and the delays of some premieres due to the pandemic.
At the same time, the form of consumption changed due to the launches through streaming platforms, but the seventh art little by little returns to normality.
The most anticipated films of 2022 (in cinemas and streaming platforms)
Here is a list of the most anticipated films for next year, both in digital services and in cinemas.
Starring Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, ‘Deep Water’ is the story of a couple who decide to have an open relationship, but the husband becomes the main suspect in a series of murders in their city.
It opens on January 14.
The fifth part of the Ghostface killer franchise represents the return of Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox to the roles they played in the first 1997 film. In the new story, the murderer chases the relatives of the first victims, to continue with the thread Of the plot.
It opens on January 14.
Jared Leto will play a villainous vampire, in a new adaptation of the Marvel comics. The movie takes place in the same universe as the Venom storyline and it is rumored that it could have connections to Spiper-Man.
‘Morbius’ was planned to be released from the summer of 2020, but will hit theaters on January 28, 2022.
‘Escape From Spiderhead’
Netflix will not be left behind with the January releases and will release this action movie, starring Chris Hemsworth. There is no confirmed date yet, but it will arrive on the platform in the first month of 2022.
It is a science fiction film that tells the story of a man who travels through time, as he tries to help his young version resolve conflicts with his father before he dies. The film is highly anticipated primarily for its cast, which includes Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana.
There is no exact release date yet, but it will hit Netflix during the first months of 2022.
Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are the protagonists of this action film based on a video game franchise, with a story of treasure hunters.
It opens on February 18.
Like other superhero movies, the Matt Reeves version of Batman starring Robert Pattinson was delayed by the pandemic, but the premiere is scheduled for March 4.
It’s the new Pixar animation, it tells the story of a teenage girl who turns into a red panda when she can’t control her emotions. The company has not confirmed whether it will hit Disney + or theaters, but the premiere is planned for March 11.
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’
The third part of the Harry Potter spin-off will hit theaters on April 15. In this new installment, Grindelwald, the character of Johnny Depp will be replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.
After ‘The Witch’ and ‘The Lighthouse’, horror director Robert Eggers will return to the cinema on April 22 with this film set in the Viking age, which stars Alexander Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke and Nicole Kidman.
‘Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness’
The second part of Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, will explore the franchise’s multiverse and will premiere on May 6.
After 36 years of the premiere of the first film, Tom Cruise will star in a new installment of ‘Top Gun’ that will hit theaters on May 27 after almost two years of delays.
Starring Keanu Reeves, the fourth part of ‘John Wick’ will show new adventures of the hitman with the new structure of the criminal organization after the third chapter. It opens on May 27.
Pixar’s second premiere in 2022 is the story of Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans. The ‘Toy Story’ spin-off will premiere on June 17.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder
Another of the most anticipated Marvel movies of the year is the fourth part of Thor with the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. The tape is scheduled for May 6.
One of the most anticipated biopics of 2022 is that of the actress Marilyn Monroe, who will play Ana de Armas. There is no confirmed release date yet, but it will hit Netflix in the summer.
‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2’
After winning the Oscar for best animated film with the first part of Spider-Verse, Sony decided to continue the story of Miles Morales with a second installment that will be released on October 7.
After ‘The Batman’, the Flash movie directed by Andy Muschietti is one of the most anticipated releases in the DC universe. It opens on November 4.
Robert Zemeckis, the director of ‘Back to the Future’, will develop a live action of the wooden doll with Tom Hanks as Gepetto that will arrive at Disney + in November.
The first “Avatar” film was positioned as the highest grossing film in history and the second part has been in the works for more than a decade; however, it will premiere on December 16.
In 2020, Netflix released this action movie directed by the Russo brothers and starring Chris Hemsworth. The trio will return for the sequel that will hit the platform at the end of the year.