The management of mental health in companies is key to improving workplace well-being

The report reveals that 46% of companies have not carried out an evaluation psychosocial risks and, if it does, it is not accompanied by an action plan

Solutia Global Health Solutions, with the participation of Asepeyo and Cigna Spain, has released the main conclusions of the ‘III Observatory on a Healthy Work Environment‘, which aims to analyze good business practices in occupational health, as well as identify those areas that should be reinforced. One of the most striking conclusions is that the 46% of companies has not performed a psychosocial risk assessment And if it does, it is not accompanied by a specific action plan. This percentage is 6 points higher than the analysis carried out in 2020

In this sense, Elena Luengo, Director of Innovation at Cigna Spain, highlighted the important role that mental well-being plays in achieving a resilient workforce and added that “now more than ever, it is essential to take into account that the ability to adapt and overcome difficulties or to rebuild are skills that give companies competitive advantages when facing situations that generate fear or frustration, turning each moment into an opportunity for growth ”. For this reason, “the implementation of tools that help to take care of the mental health of the staff is essential so that they become aware of their emotions and learn to manage negative aspects such as anxiety or stress, especially in crisis situations”.

The III Observatory on Healthy Work Environment has also highlighted that the 80% of companies respondents consider it positive to implement healthy activities in the company and, the same percentage, affirms to carry them out currently. Among these actions, the extended medical examinations, the campaigns to promote healthy habits and the vaccination campaigns stand out. On the other hand, physical activity and mental health programs, and aging programs, are the activities that are promoted to a lesser extent. For Cesar Castel, managing partner of Solutia Global Health Solutions, “the commitment of management and the participation of workers and personal health resources, are the areas that continue to require further development. The Covid-19 has been a brake for many companies because it has forced to paralyze the start-up or continuity of all, or most, of the health resources. However, it is also relevant how many of the activities that until now were face-to-face have been adapted to virtual formats. Finally, I would like to emphasize the positive fact that almost 40% of the companies surveyed claim to have sensitized or trained workers in resources to promote emotional well-being and reduce the impact on mental health ”.

Likewise, during the conference other conclusions were presented, such as the need for company management commitment to promote the implementation of any healthy company policy. This variable continues to be one of the difficulties of Spanish companies, since of all the measures it is the second with the lowest average score. So much so that Dr. Maria Dulce Puget, Director of Occupational Medicine and Occupational Diseases of Asepeyo, has analyzed the state of mental health in the workplace and has emphasized that “there is no health without mental health, so it is necessary to implement a comprehensive strategy of promotion and prevention of mental health, both in companies and in community services ”.