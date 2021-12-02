The legend of America that said that Uriel Antuna looks like a cockroach

America has aroused different reactions due to the negotiation they have entered into with Guadalajara to exchange Sebastián Córdova for Uriel antuna. The fans have expressed themselves in this regard on social networks, but not only they, also historical references of the institution have shown their discontent.

One of those who spoke on the subject was Antonio Carlos Santos, the controversial former midfielder of the azulcremas who, from the outset, assured that Sebastián Córdova does not feel the shirt of the Eagles, while Antuna was branded as a player who limits himself to running and “Looks like a cockroach”, as stated to W Deportes.

“For me, Sebastián Córdova is a player who does not feel the America shirt and Antuna does the same, footballers who neither go nor fa. That Antuna boy is fast, but when he catches the ball he just runs and looks like a cockroach”, assured the Negro, who incidentally, thought that the creams should have been sold to Córdova, but without asking anything in return from the Flock.

“It will be beneficial for America if Córdova leaves, better sell it, but without receiving anything in return. Chivas welcome the bad players from America. Do you think that if he did not serve in America, he will do it in Chivas? All those who change their shirts like that never worked. I wish there was a little more shame “, he finished.

Finally, Saints assured a loss of identity in Americanism due to the presence of directors of other clubs installed in Coapa, as well as the refusal to open the checkbook to make important contracts with South American soccer players or other markets abroad.

“The identity of the team has been lost since we started having managers from Atlante, Necaxa, Irapuato and even Chivas, that’s not America. We stopped being Americanism, the one that opened the checkbook to hire the best in South America “, Hill.