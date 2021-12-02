Kendall, Kylie, Kim, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have a trick to show off a wasp waist, we’ll tell you what it is!

The Kardashian Jenner clan, made up of Kendall, Kylie, Kim, Kourtney and Kim is always on the cutting edge of fashion, and although it is known that the stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians They have visited the operating room to perform some cosmetic procedures, the family also has a trick to maintain their figure.

It doesn’t take much attention to notice that Kris Jenner’s daughters have a ‘wasp waist’ that is evident when they wear tight clothes, but what is the trick they use to have such a narrow waist?

It may interest you: 10 healthy habits of the most popular influencers

The Kardashian-Jenner trick to have a ‘wasp waist’

Businesswomen are lovers of shaping belts, better known as waist trainers or girdles burning fat. These shapewear helps to keep the figure of celebrities in shape, in addition to emphasizing the results of physical workouts.

“I always wear ‘waist trainers’ when I want to define the waist, and they can be worn under my clothes,” explained Kim as she showed off one of her latest designs from Skims, her brand of underwear and shapewear from Kim Kardashian, who also added that even to do housework, she uses shapewear to stylize her figure.

It may interest you: Healthy foods that will help you end terrible cravings

According to experts, these fat-burning girdles give better results when used during cardiovascular workouts, as they stimulate body heat, accelerate blood circulation, increase sweating and burn fat.

Subscribe to Tú Magazine: https://www.tususcripcion.com/product/n-tu/

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico