The Jennifer Aniston scene that caused a stir in the networks – Para Ti Magazine

The actress stunned her fans with a moving scene in the final episode of The morning show in which the complexity of the character she embodies was exposed. .

Jennifer Aniston She plays the news anchor Alex Levy on The Morning Show and for the last season she filmed a scene in which she appears shedding her clothes, while going through a compromised emotional situation and her followers have been commenting on her..

The award-winning actress had said in a recent interview: “It’s one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever had. I knew I was up to the task, but then I was faced with exploring many emotions to create this world for this woman. All his lifelines are falling off. I would come out of some of those scenes feeling like a manhole cover had just been lifted off my back. “.

In the commented scene, Aniston retreats to a bathroom so his character can have a mental escape, which is seen in the season two finale. The actress showed great delivery during the filming of the final episode of The Morning Show.

Some of his fans were surprised to see his performance and reacted on social networks: some expressed their anger through emojis, while others praised the actress for her performance throughout the show.

On the other hand, faced with the possibility of doing another season, he told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s so hard to even imagine right now. You know when they say that new mothers almost lock themselves out and say “I couldn’t do that ever again. “I’m a bit in that moment of, I don’t know if I could do that again! Then we’ll see.“ said.

