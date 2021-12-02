The infallible beauty trick shared by Sarah Jessica Parker and Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker are two of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses. The eternal ‘Bride of America’ and the iconic Carrie Bradshaw have repeatedly claimed natural beauty, thus proving that they are proud of their wrinkles and gray hair.

A few weeks ago the protagonist of ‘Sex in New York’ showed her outrage at the criticism received for her appearance in the reboot of the series that will premiere on December 9 on HBO. “Everybody has something to say: ‘He has too many wrinkles, he doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It seems that people don’t want us to be comfortable with the moment we are in, as if they enjoy our pain being who we are now, yes We choose to age naturally and not look perfect or if you do something and that makes you feel better. What do they expect us to do? Stop aging? That we disappear? “, the actress said to the magazine ‘Vogue’.

It seems that people do not want us to be comfortable with the moment we are “







Sarah Jessica Parker





In addition to their decision to grow old without the need for touch-ups, Julia and Sarah Jessica share the same beauty trick: sunscreen. This has been confirmed by their own makeup artists and themselves, who have revealed that they cannot leave home without this product.

Julia Roberts, the eternal ‘Bride of America’ Victoria Will

“As a responsible mother of three children who love to be outdoors, I totally trust a good sunscreen,” Roberts revealed to ‘People’ magazine. The protagonist of ‘Pretty Woman’ revealed that this product was an essential in her routine, complete with a good facial cleansing to remove all makeup and have the skin free of impurities and a good moisturizer with vitamin C.

Sarah Jessica and Julia defend natural beauty, without retouching or filters

To show off a luminous face with a good face effect, Sarah Jessica prefers to wear very little makeup. His makeup artist Elaine Offer in the series ‘And Just Like That…’ has explained that Parker uses a light makeup base, a soft blush and a bit of gloss on her lips. In addition, she regularly exfoliates the skin, every day she applies her La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Fluid moisturizer and often uses fragrance-free cosmetics because their skin is very sensitive. Complete your routine with a good hydrating sunscreen every day of the year.

Sarah Jessica Partker on the set of ‘And Just Like That …’ Dylan Travis / ABACA

This beauty tip is also shared by Nicole Kidman, who on more than one occasion has explained that she uses a lot of sun protection to avoid the appearance of spots on her skin. “I shoot a lot outdoors, so the most important thing is sunscreen. I use Neutrogena 100 and reapply it every 90 minutes, absolutely every day, ”he stated.

Read also