The gesture that Keanu Reeves had when he found out that Will Smith rejected the role of Neo in The Matrix

GROSBY GROUP

Matrix: resurrections hits theaters on December 22. In the fourth installment of the saga, Keanu reeves will resume his role as Neo, one of the most prominent roles of his career and that, as it already transcended years ago, was about to fall into the hands of another star: Will Smith.

Juana Viale revealed a strange habit she has with her boyfriend in bed

Smith turned down the role and in an interview with Esquire They asked Reeves what he thought of his partner’s decision. “This role changed my life. It was a wonderful creative experience, so playing Neo in the trilogy and now in the fourth film has had a great impact on my personal life and creatively, “he related. Then, and looking at the camera, the actor left a special message to his colleague that did not go unnoticed because it refers to the fact that he rejected the role: “Thank you very much.”

Neo and Trinity return to the Matrix for more adventures

Neo and Trinity return to the Matrix for more adventures

The protagonist of Men in Black He explained a while ago why he had rejected the role of Neo. “Sometimes you say no when you should have said yes,” he joked in an appearance on The Shop Uninterrupted. With a lot of humor, he assured that “it would have ruined” the saga of Matrix. In a more serious tone, however, he explained the reason that led him to say “no” to the proposal and that is because They offered him a description of the film that did not convince him.

“We are going to create cameras, we will invent cameras and we will imagine that you jump, as if doing a kung fu movement, but then you can stay still in the air … The camera would show everything around … We are going to invent that”, they were the words they used the wachowski sisters for Smith to join the project.

Sebastián Boscán, the actor famous for his role in Pasión de Gavilanes, died: he was 41 years old

Instead of accepting, the actor chose to work on Wild wild west, a film that he himself defined as the worst of his career. “It is a thorn in my side. I don’t like seeing myself in riding pants, “he recalled in an interview with the magazine. GQ.

Continue reading the story

Matrix Resurrections: the return of the character that changed the life of Keanu Reeves

The film will be released on December 22. “I can’t tell you what this movie is about, but I could explain what it’s not about. It’s certainly not just another sequel, but something autonomous that contains the three Matrix That preceded it in a really ingenious way. It is a very beautiful and strange creation ”, expressed David Mitchell, who has worked side by side with Lana Wachowski since 2012, in dialogue withn To Vima.

Neo and Trinity return to the Matrix for more adventures

Neo and Trinity return to the Matrix for more adventures

Warner Bros. continues to keep all the details of the plot under wraps. He only hinted at what the trailer throws up. There Reeves (Neo) is shown in modern San Francisco. He has no recollection of the events that happened in the original trilogy: he does not even recognize his great love, Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), when they meet in a cafe. Back appear the white rabbit and various references to the world of Alice in Wonderland. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is in charge of “waking up” Neo, again, with the red pill. Will it be the new Morpheus? That character that in the original trilogy was played by Laurence Fishburne.