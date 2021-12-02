The fun night of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, the romantic outing of Justin Bieber with his wife: celebrities in one click

Night with friends. Rihanna went to eat with friends at an exclusive restaurant in New York. The singer wore a black dress that she combined with her purse, white leather sneakers and she wore sunglasses (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Iggy Azalea surprised with her look during a walk through the streets of Culver City, California: she wore a catsuit that simulated her transparent silhouette. She completed her outfit with fuchsia stilettos

Extravagant look. Lady Gaga wore a bell-shaped printed straples dress and paired it with white boots with very high platforms. She was photographed when she arrived at Radio City Hall, where her fans were waiting for her

Romantic date. Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in Montecito, Santa Barbara. They were photographed when they left the premises and carried the pizza that was left over. The singer wore a jean, a white shirt with colored stripes on its sleeves and a green woolen hat, while the model opted for jean shorts, a white shirt and a green sweater, and also wore a cap

Fun family vacations. Charlize Theron enjoyed being with Jackson and August during her days in Greece. There, they entertained themselves by doing water sports: they rode a jet ski, rode in an inflatable boat and rested on a yacht

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enjoyed a fun night out with friends while on vacation in Capri, Italy. There, the actor took a microphone, dressed up and went up to sing on the stage of the restaurant where they went to eat

Training Day. Hilary Duff took a private class at a Los Angeles gym and was photographed exercising. The actress wore a sports set of blue leggings and top and a white T-shirt

Holidays with friends. Rebel Wilson enjoyed a summer day on a yacht in Portovenere, Italy. She was photographed when she arrived accompanied by other women willing to take advantage of the high temperatures and the nautical walk

Nicole Richie went to eat with her family at an exclusive restaurant in Santa Barbara. To do this, he wore blue pants, a black T-shirt and a patterned coat. She also wore the same look as her daughter: they both made braids

Ben Affleck was photographed in Los Angeles getting out of his truck with a drink in his hands. He wore brown pants, a blue T-shirt with a print ray, and sunglasses (Photos: The Grosby Group)

KEEP READING:

Beto César will meet with Alberto Fernández: the original project that he will propose to reactivate the industry

Lizy Tagliani: her new role in the theater, childhood in “a spicy neighborhood” and the day she came out dressed as a woman and ended up in prison

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service: The Day James Bond Fell in Love

After the controversy in La Voz Argentina, Ricky Montaner received Estefanía Careri: “I believe in second chances”