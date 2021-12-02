The five worst Leonardo DiCaprio movies
The acclaimed American actor is one of the few figures who, since his emergence on the film scene, has received the affection of the public and the respect of the audience.
DiCaprio can justify that love and respect with a nearly pristine career. After debuting at the age of 17, the interpreter has only added acclaimed titles to his filmography.
However, no career is perfect and DiCaprio’s is no exception. Here we show you the 5 worst films of the actor who gave life to many iconic movie characters:
Critters 3 (1991)
The movie is so bad it gets a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. There is nothing more to clarify.
The Beach (The Beach, 2000)
Here the critics of the cinema page par excellence took a little more pity, but gave the film a very low 20%.
Eclipse in the heart (Total Eclipse, 1995)
Despite having one of the best-known soundtracks in the entire history of cinema, the film is very weak. That is why the press gave a slightly higher grade than La playa: only 25% approval.
The Man in the Iron Mask (The Man in the Iron Mask, 1998)
As excellent as DiCaprio’s performance was, as in almost all his films, the film that tells a great story leaves something to be desired: it has a 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Poison ivy (Poison Ivy, 1992)
The “least worst” of DiCaprio’s worst movies has a 36% approval rating from critics. Drew Barrymore’s performance alongside a young Leonardo make for an impeccable cast, but the plot is pretty mediocre.