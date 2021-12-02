The exclusion diet in Crohn’s disease can achieve remission of mild or moderate disease

The new findings support a greater incorporation of the exclusion diet in Crohn’s disease into medical care, according to study.

3D rendering of an intestine affected by Crohn’s disease.

The exclusion diet in Crohn’s disease, with or without partial tube nutrition, apparently induced and maintained remission in patients with mild or moderate disease without prior biological treatment in a pilot trial conducted in Israel.

Experts noted that diet therapy with exclusion diet in Crohn’s disease is associated with a reduction of inflammation and induction of mucosal healing in patients with Crohn’s disease mild or moderate, which can help achieve therapeutic goals without the need for immunosuppression.

The exclusion diet in Crohn’s disease highlights the food sources of water soluble fiber and resistant starch, predominantly from vegetables and fruits.

During each phase of the diet, patients can access a wider variety of certain foods. Despite the data supporting the diet with partial tube nutrition in children, there are currently no prospective data on the exclusion diet in Crohn’s disease in adults.

To investigate the question, the researchers randomized 44 adult patients with Crohn’s disease in three medical centers to receive the exclusion diet in Crohn’s disease, plus partial tube nutrition wave exclusion diet in Crohn’s disease alone for a total of 24 weeks.

The patients had not been treated with biological products, they were 18 to 55 years old and the disease was mild or moderate.

The mean duration of illness was three months in each treatment group. At the beginning of the study, the median concentrations of C-reactive protein was 16.8 mg / l in patients receiving exclusion diet in Crohn’s disease and partial tube nutrition and 12.1 mg / l in those who only received exclusion diet in Crohn’s disease.

In the six-week follow-up period, 68% of the patients in the first group and 57% in the second had reached the remission defined as a score on the Harvey-Bradshaw index less than 5.

Of the patients who were in remission, 20, that is, 80% continued like this until week 24. A greater number of patients was registered in remission sustained at 24 weeks in the group assigned to exclusion diet in Crohn’s disease plus partial tube nutrition, but this difference was not statistically significant 12 vs 8.

The overall rate of remission endoscopic at 24 weeks was 35%, including eight patients with exclusion diet in Crohn’s disease plus partial tube nutrition and six patients with exclusion diet in Crohn’s disease alone.

A significant decrease in the C-reactive protein among the 30 patients with C-reactive protein elevated at the beginning.

There were no serious or treatment-related adverse effects in either group.

The researchers stated that even though it was a pilot study, the results indicate that the exclusion diet in Crohn’s disease could be used in adults with Crohn’s disease uncomplicated mild or moderate from the established diagnosis and possibly be a therapeutic alternative for patients who cannot receive pharmacotherapy due to underlying health disorders.

The new findings support further incorporation of the exclusion diet in Crohn’s disease in medical care, but urges physicians to use a diet that also takes into account the interest, goals, and disease status of the patient.

“The exclusion diet in Crohn’s disease It is not part of routine care, although this pilot study provides support for the growing number of studies on diet therapy for the Crohn’s disease in a subgroup of individuals “stated one of the researchers.

