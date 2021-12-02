The enigmatic message that Luis Romo published on social networks

Editorial Mediotiempo

Since last summer market, information about the interest from Europe for Luis Romo, a situation that the same player confirmed, in addition to ensuring that followed the ‘zooms’ by him from the Old Contains.

Because the future of the Mexican with Blue Cross is uncertain, the ‘7’ of Machine caused a stir on Wednesday night after posting on social networks a enigmatic message, with whom many thought he was talking about his future.

Through your account Twitter, the 26-year-old soccer player shared a airplane emoji followed by three ellipsis, so speculation began immediately about the possible destination of the trip that the footballer was undertaking.

It should be remembered that Luis Romo has a contract with Cruz Azul until December 31, 2022; however, he has been linked to teams of Spain What Celta de Vigo, Getafe and Alavés, although the Granada and Osasuna.

A few weeks ago, the celestial player assured that he was waiting for an opportunity to open to be able to reach European football, although at that time he made it clear that he had only had approaches.

“I think it’s a bit open and follow the approach, many opportunities that could be given, but until the paper is not there and he is not already signing to go, everything will continue to be a rumor, nothing more, “he commented to TUDN.