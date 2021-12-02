The eccentric place where Gary Oldman slept during the filming of Dracula

Gary oldman He always commits himself to his jobs and leaves everything behind in pursuit of good and unforgettable roles. Although it took him six decades to win a Oscar, his career is replete with great jobs, such as those made in Leon, the professional, or the trilogy of Batman from Christopher Nolan. In 1992, the actor was chosen by Francis Ford Coppola to put yourself in the shoes of a mythical character.

In the early 90’s, Gary oldman starred Dracula, film inspired by the work of Bram stoker that featured a cast full of figures in full swing, such as Keanu reeves and Winona rider. One of the artists who was part of the cast was Cary elwes, which in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter He recalled very peculiar details of this shoot.

The actress said that to put herself in the shoes of Dracula, the most famous vampire in literature, Gary oldman slept each night of the shoot in a coffin. As the book of Stoker, count dracula he rested each night in one, so the act emulated him to better capture the essence. Part of the idea would have been Coppola, who also made another radical decision during the days of filming.

Elwes revealed that, at the director’s request, the entire cast slept in a separate guesthouse from Gary oldman, who spent his nights alone. “Francis believes that the more time the cast spends together, that translates on screen “the actress explained. “So he made all the hunters live on one property while the poor Gary had to live alone “, he sentenced.

Other cases of method actors like Gary Oldman

On Hollywood it is full of artists who choose a role and play it even when the cameras are not on, so as not to lose authenticity. One of the most recent was that of Kirsten dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch, which did not speak to each other during the filming of The Power of the Dogbecause their characters detested each other. You can also cite the cases of Ryan gosling on Lars and the real girl, who treated her inflatable doll like she was a real woman, already Christian bale, who even fixed his teeth before rolling American psycho, to live up to the hedonism that characterized Patrick Bateman.

