The dispute between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel continues, now in a scene from the series “Red Alert”

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO. – Netflix’s new action comedy, “Red Alert,” packs a punch for Dwayne Johnson’s “Fast & Furious” co-star “The Rock” to Vin Diesel, who still apparently continue the feud, after the actor asked for a rematch publicly.

The infamous feud between the two action stars has been well documented over the years and is the reason why Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” says he will not return as “Luke Hobbs” for any other major Fast & Furious installments in the future. .

With “Red Notice”, it is evident that La Roca does not back down from his position on Diesel, with a joke in the dialogue that will surely add fuel to the fire.

The situation between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel became public in 2016, where The Rock took his frustration with his co-star of the franchise “Fast and Furious” to Instagram, at that time he did not mention names, but emphasized a conflict generated between them.

Diesel later put on the record how close he was to Dwayne Johnson “The Rock,” even referring to him as a “little brother,” but Johnson quickly refuted that notion. Since then, Diesel has narrowed their dispute to both being “alpha men,” while The Rock seems to see it more as a difference in their creative visions and in how they approach the treatment of others.

Their sour relationship was returned to the point where Dwayne Johnson was unable to film scenes with Vin Diesel in “The Fate of the Furious,” and was completely absent from F9. Whatever the truth of this dispute, The Rock doesn’t seem to be happy with Diesel in the least, and his frustration seems to carry over to his other projects.

He certainly has no problem with jokes at Diesel’s expense that appear in non-fast and furious movies he’s involved in, like “Red Notice,” even if he’s not the one doing them.

The joke in question is a quick comment Reynolds makes at the end of the film, where he mentions Vin Diesel’s audition tape for the Universal movie musical, “Cats,” and how terrifying it is to contemplate.

It is unclear if it was improvised by Reynolds or a deliberate hit potentially devised by Dwayne Johnson’s “The Rock,” but it is certain that it will only further fuel his situation, despite the fact that Vin Diesel invited him back to “Fast & Furious” to the tenth installment.

Clearly, the bad blood between them must be enough that time cannot fully heal her, at least in The Rock’s eyes. With a sequel to Hobbs and Shaw already in the works, it appears Johnson still insists on not sticking with the main “Fast & Furious” franchise, at least while Diesel is involved.

Instead, he’s carving out his own mini-franchise within the long-running and remarkably successful series as Luke Hobbs, with Diesel’s Dominic Toretto in the offing.

But the end of Dwayne Johnson’s “The Rock” and Vin Diesel teams seems to mark just the beginning of their collaborations with Ryan Reynolds, both within the Fast & Furious franchise and outside of it. The door is wide open for Reynolds to continue to co-star as CIA agent Victor Locke in the Hobbs & Shaw movies, even if it’s just for a quick cameo scene.

And with “Red Alert,” Netflix is ​​trying to launch its own franchise with the two stars, suggesting that Johnson and Reynolds are destined to make many more action movies together.

Related