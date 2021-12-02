The day Nicolas Cage almost played the superhero

It is correct to say that Superman He is one of the most popular characters in history. The DC Comics superhero is a popular culture icon and a favorite with moviegoers. Many actors have played it over the years and many others have intended to do so.

One of the most prominent today is Henry Cavill, who brought the character to life in 3 different Warner Bros movies, and plans to do many more. But there’s another Holylwood star who came close to donning the cape: Nicolas Cage.

It was in the year 1990. The Oscar winner, Tim Burton, was preparing his film Superman Lives and had chosen Nicolas Cage as its protagonist. The Face / Off actor had gained a lot of popularity in those years and many fans had been excited to see him in the costume of the powerful superhero.

However, the film never saw the light of day and in an interview in 2015, Cage confessed his feelings after learning that the project was canceled: “I had great faith in that movie and Tim Burton’s vision. I would have liked to see it, but in a way I think we’ve all gained from the fact that it doesn’t exist. Now people can imagine what it would have been like, and I think that this image is stronger than the finished film “

“Tim is the total artist, a pure artist with a vision of his own. I often say he’s capable of creating worlds out of nothing, and that’s what he was going to do in Superman Lives. I saw some character and costume designs from Krypton and they were absolutely surreal, magical and magnificent “, Cage added.

Another curiosity is that after that project was canceled, for a reason that even today is a misery, Niclas Cage and Tim Burton never worked together again.