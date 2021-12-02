‘The Croods: A New Age’: Nicolas Cage Transformed Into A “Henry Fonda Version” For This Movie Moment – Movie News

The actor returns to lend his voice to Greg in the sequel directed by Joel Crawford.

The Croods: A New Era brought back to the big screen the fun-loving cave family of Dreamworks Animation. Directed by Joel Crawford and the film has recovered the main voices of the first installment The Croods: A Prehistoric Adventure. One of the big names in the cast is Nicolas Cage, who again plays Grug. During his work on the film, he fascinated the director with his ability to “Channel emblematic actors”.

“Nick is an incredibly versatile person and his process is amazing to watch.”Crawford begins. “It connects with unique moments and personalities, sometimes even channeling other iconic actors.” The director gives the example of one of the moments of the filming in which Cage was transformed into a version of Henry Fonda, interpreter of films like 12 merciless men (1957), The Grapes of Wrath (1940), Until his time came (1968) and False guilty (1956).

“When Grug begins to think back to the first time he ate a banana, I played a tune on the harmonica of Ennio Morricone to inspire that nostalgic moment I was looking for. Nick instantly identified her with the Sergio Leone movie Until his time came and said: ‘Ah… Henry Fonda. Got it now’. And he morphed into this version of Henry Fonda, which was an amazing thing to watch.Crawford adds.

Cage, for his part, acknowledges that working with Crawford and the film’s producer Mark Swift was something that filled him with energy. “The Crood family is hilarious and adventurous both on screen and off. I love this movie and I guarantee viewers that they will have fun. PI can assure you that the way you work with Joel and Mark and the entire production team on this sequel is perceived as the spirit of the film itself: a lot of energy with a buffoonish touch, with absolute inventiveness and freedom and… a lot heart”, Explains the actor.

Besides Cage, The Croods: A New Era counts in its cast with the returns of Emma Stone as Eep, Ryan Reynolds as Guy, Catherine Keener as Ugga, Cloris Leachman as Big and Clark Duke as Thunk. Also with the new signings of Peter Dinklage as Phil, Kelly Marie Tran as Sunrise and Leslie Mann as Hope. These last three are the new Masmejor family. On these lines, do not miss the trailer.