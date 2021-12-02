The Chinese regime angered the WTA and demanded not to politicize Peng Shuai’s sexual harassment complaint

China asked the WTA not to politicize the Peng Shuai case (Photo: EFE)



After which the WTA decided to withdraw from China due to its constant doubts about the whereabouts and health of the former champion Peng shuai, who accused the former deputy prime minister Zhang gaoli of sexual abuse, from Beijing have declared this Thursday their rejection of the “Politicization of sport” by the body that regulates women’s tennis, which is struggling to get to the bottom of this case.

The WTA, who is unconvinced of Peng’s public appearances since the scandal broke a month ago, said that wants guarantees of their well-being and has requested that the accusations made by the former world number one against doubles against this former high official be investigated.

“We have already expressed our opinion. We have always been against the behaviors that politicize sports “, he commented Wang wenbin, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, when consulted in a regular briefing on the position of the WTA.

Over the past three weeks, the ministry has repeatedly evaded questions about the case, claiming that it is not related to foreign affairs. Last week, he called for the “Malicious speculation” upon Peng shuai and he warned against politicizing the case.

From the WTA there is no truce. Steve Simon, the highest authority on women’s tennis, issued several statements and in the last one demanded verifiable evidence that the former champion of Roland Garros and doubles of Wimbledon I was safe. He also asked Beijing that the complaint against Zhang gaoli and put in check the tournaments in the country.

“I do not see how can I ask our athletes to compete in China when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has apparently been pressured to contradict her accusation of sexual assault. I am very worried about the risks that all of our players and staff could face if we were to hold events in China in 2022“, Shooting Simon.

While there were no tournaments in China since the start of the pandemic COVID-19, the organization had signed an agreement to host the WTA Finals on Shenzhen until 2030. In 2019, the country organized 19 tournaments of the WTA who offered a total prize of USD 30.4 million.

The position taken by the WTA comes at a delicate moment for China, given that Beijing prepares to welcome the Winter Olympic Games in February, and global groups of rights activists and others have called for a boycott of the event in protest of its record on human rights violations.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in a statement Thursday that he had had a second video call with Peng, after having had a first communication at the end of last month. But since Beijing they have been silent on the scandal and authorities have blocked discussions on the issue on the censored local internet.

However, the newspaper Global Times, an English-language nationalist daily published by the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily, criticized the WTA in an editorial Thursday, accusing her of “Introduce politics into women’s tennis”.

In said editorial, the WTA from “Traitors of the Olympic spirit”, in addition to saying that “Some forces in the West are instigating a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.”. However, this post only appeared in Twitter, which is prohibited in China mainland, and could not be found on her Chinese social media accounts.

The decision of the WTA, based in USA, to move away from one of its biggest markets was applauded by many prominent figures in the tennis world such as Novak Djokovic or Martina NavratilovaBut it could cost the organization hundreds of millions of dollars in broadcast and endorsement revenue.

“We don’t have enough information and I think it’s a very bold, very brave position from the WTA”, said Djokovic to journalists in the Davis cup in Madrid, adding that the health of Peng It is “Extremely important to the world of tennis”.

