the cheapest high-end Samsung Galaxy you can have is this

If you want to have one of the most advanced Galaxy of the moment but do not want to pay 800 euros, this is the offer you need.

We all fantasize about having a high end mobile And if it is from a brand like Samsung, turn off and let’s go. For this reason, we can ignore the offer that we have found today in the samsung online store, where he Galaxy S20 FE, one of the most balanced high-end of the last year, has a juicy discount.

For a limited time (the offer will only be valid until this Sunday) one can buy this advanced Samsung galaxy for just 499 euros, 160 euros below its current price and 200 euros less than when it went on the market just a year ago.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for less than 500 euros

As we saw in our analysis, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE perfectly condenses the best of the Galaxy S of the past 2020 in a terminal balanced that is not without the characteristic premium touch of the Korean.

So, the Galaxy S20 FE comes with the best screen in its segment, an AMOLED Full HD + with a refresh rate of 120 Hz that offers a smooth and quality experience. That performance is also favored by its 6GB of RAM and the Exynos 990 processor, which reign in favor of the user, offering a mobile powerful and with polished and optimized software.

If to that magnificent performance we add the battery of 4500mAh which includes we will have a mobile that reaches 7 hours of screen and that even above it can be loaded so wireless. In short, a solid high-end mobile with a best-selling soul.

Finally, it only remains to reaffirm that it is one of the best mobiles of the end of 2020 not only for what has been discussed so far, but also for including a photographic section practically identical to what we can find in the standard Galaxy S20, Samsung’s flagships from last year. In this way, we can enjoy the same main sensor and wide angle seen in the premium mobiles of the firm but for much less moneyThe S20 FE being the easiest (and cheapest) way to access the benefits of the S series.

