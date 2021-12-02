The central of America who is polled in Liga MX and MLS

América analyzes the players on their squad line by line and one of the areas where they aim to make movements is the central defense, which was one of the most criticized for the errors made at the end of the semester, both due to specific errors and poor performance that ended up having costly consequences for the blue cream.

In that sense, the backs of the Eagles -like all the rest of the squad- have been subjected to an evaluation to define their continuity in the team, as well as the possibilities that may arise to give them an exit and in that sense, there is already one which is probed, although there are still no formal offers on the table.

Monumental Eagles could confirm that Bruno valdez is in the crosshairs of teams of the MX League and even the window of the MLS, where they have observed him to know how profitable it can be to have him in one of the North American championship teams if the conditions are given.

With regard to the national market, Tigres has been one of the teams that since the last transfer market raised its hand to get the services of the Guarani defender, but the talks did not prosper and they ended up giving up. Now, there has been no actual proposal to sign him, but this could change in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, in the MLS they have followed up on Bruno, but although they find him an interesting defender, there are two aspects that could complicate his arrival. And is that given his age and his most recent injuries, it would be impossible to offer him to be a franchise player and therefore, he would not reach the highest salaries in the League.