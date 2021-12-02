The casino movies that you should not miss, El Siglo de Torreón

Traditional casinos have always exerted a particular charm on Hollywood cinema. There are countless casino movies set in different aspects of the game, from the card games to the Saloons from the North American West to the most sophisticated bookmakers in the world. Billiard games and More traditional casino games also have their dose of movies. And even James Bond was encouraged to play some chips in several of his films.

The genre of casino games does not go out of style. In fact, such an established and prestigious author as Paul Schrader (screenwriter of masterpieces such as Taxi driver and movie director like American gigolo) has just released The Card Counter. In it, the character of Oscar Isaac exorcises his demons by playing poker.

Glamor, poker and blackjack on the big screen

The glamor of traditional casinos is a magnet for the cinema, which has not yet put its camera on online casino games (perhaps less visual for the big screen, but with the advantage of avoiding many of the problems that appear in the movies ). There are casino movies for all tastes, in a genre that has remained throughout the years. We review some of the best movies about the world of gambling.

– California Split (1974). Considered by many critics to be the best casino gambling movie of all time. This classic by Robert Altman (one of Hollywood’s great renovators in the 70s) stars two great comic actors like Elliott Gould and George Segal. The game is the setting for a film about the friendship between two men.

– The Gambler (1974 and 2014). Forty years separate the misadventures with the games of the protagonist of both films, two models of powerful masculinity in the flesh of James Caan and Mark Wahlberg. Critics bet on the first version and consider the second one of those unnecessary remakes that are so common today.

– Rounders (1998). Matt Damon is a poker player who fine-tunes his game at illegal gambling before making the leap to the big casinos, finding along the way a whole gallery of charismatic characters played by big Hollywood stars. Rounders is one of the most remembered films of the late 90s, with constant rumors about a second part.

– The Color of Money (1986). Martin Scorsese has dedicated one of his great works to the interior of a Las Vegas casino, with friends Robert de Niro and Joe Pesci starting a gambling empire. The Color of Money does not have the consideration that Casino in Scorsese’s filmography, but that kind of paternal-filial relationship between Paul Newman and Tom Cruise with gambling playing pool in the background has its appeal.

– Rain Man (1988). Another story about a male friendship and again with a family context, this time between brothers, all with Blackjack (one of the most popular casino games) as a backdrop. Dustin Hoffmann is an adult with high-level autism and his brother Tom Cruise uses him to count cards at casinos. Filial love story, road movie all over the United States and a lot of Blackjack.

– Ocean’s Eleven (2001). Steven Soderbergh’s three-film Danny Ocean saga won over casino moviegoers with its blend of style, comedy and big stars on the screen. All the movies allow you to know the ins and outs of the casinos, although not necessarily to play. But the glamor that Soderbergh’s camera exudes and his taste for detail to see what’s going on in a casino reignited the flame of fascination for casino games on the big screen.