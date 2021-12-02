The Britney Spears story: from teenager to woman

Britney Spears turns 40 in one of the best moments of her life. The artist, who is finally free from her father’s guardianship (which lasted a whopping 13 years), can now use cash, buy candles and drive without having to ask permission from anyone, among many other things (some more personal, like deciding whether to use contraception or not, can you believe it?), and all thanks to the support of his unconditional fans, who noticed that something was not right and began to shape what we call today ‘the #FreeBritney movement’. Did you follow it from the beginning? Here we tell you how it was.

To celebrate her birthday – the first one she finally celebrates as she wishes – we have compiled some of the most important milestones of her life chronologically, which have determined the woman she is today and have been turning points in her career.

We hope you are very happy, and that you live your day as it deserves. Did you know this chronology of Britney Spears?

He was born in 1981, in Mississippi, into a humble family.

After standing out in several theatrical productions, he participated in the television program that marks his beginning of his artistic career. ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’, in 1992.

Britney is 11 years old and coincides with tweens Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera.

In 1999 he acquired world fame with his first job ‘Baby One More Time’. She is also in a relationship with fellow industry partner Justin Timberlake and the two become true style icons. In full swing, he releases his second album ‘Oops! … I Did It Again’, in the year 2000. It is the best time for her.

In 2002 she broke up with Justin (a somewhat murky breakup, and for whose subsequent behaviors he has now apologized).

The year 2003 is very important for her, she empowers herself, gets ahead and continues to excel in her career (‘never forget’ her kiss with Madonna on the MTV VMA stage).

In 2004 she won her first Grammy and married Kevin Federline. He has two children with him: Sean Federline (2005) and Jayden Federline (2006).

In 2007 there is a great turning point for her. He makes unfair headlines, his mental health falters, he shaves his head, he divorces, he loses custody of his children, and his father’s guardianship begins.

Despite all these problems in his personal life, at the end of that year he released his fifth album ‘Blackout’ , in 2008 he publishes ‘Circus’ and in 2009 he celebrates his 10-year career with a compilation album. In all this time, his evolution is somewhat unstable, but he has great recognition from his fans and wins multiple awards.

In 2011 he released his seventh album, 'Femme Fatale', considered by critics as one of the best of his career.

In 2013 he began his residency in Las Vegas (until 2017).

From 2016 to 2019 its collaboration with different brands is consolidated, it launches its ninth and last album known to date, ‘Glory’ .

. In 2019 an indefinite hiatus begins and his fans begin to notice strange behaviors on his Instagram account. The #FreeBritney movement begins here.

In 2020 his father describes the movement as “a joke” and somewhat conspiratorial. After the pandemic, the movement is unstoppable and demonstrations are organized in support of Britney Spears.

In 2021 the controversial documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’ is released and Britney ends up confessing that she is really wrong and that she wants her freedom. A period of struggle begins in the court to recover his life.

Finally, the judge removes the guardianship in November and Britney Spears it is finally free.

Will we have any of his albums soon …?

Happy life, Britney Spears!

