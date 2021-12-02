The best exercises to strengthen core and glutes that you can do in the gym

The core or middle zone includes muscles such as the gluteus, transverse or obliques that are responsible for transferring forces between the lower and upper body and supporting the spine, which is why they are essential to ensure good performance in many sports, including weight training.

In this article we explain the best core and glute exercises with which you can cover their main functions and strengthen them in all their dimensions.

Press Pallof and all its possible variants

The Pallof press is an exercise considered anti-rotation, that is, we must prevent our trunk from rotating during its execution.

It has many variants and these can focus on rotation or even combine rotation and lateral flexion such as when we raise our arms above the head.

Be that as it may, it is a great exercise for our transverse and oblique muscles.

Iron and all its possible variants

The planks would be the basic anti-spinal extension exercise, that is, the exercise causes us the tendency to extend our lumbar spine and we must resist this tendency.

As with the Pallof press or with the farmer’s walk that we will see next, the plates offer many variants which can offer the anti-extension stimulus or even the anti-rotation and anti-lateral bending stimulus.

Farmer’s walk and all its possible variants

The farmer’s walk is the third type of exercise that makes up the so-called anti-movement exercises. In this case it is a purely lateral antiflexion exercise, that is, we must prevent our trunk from leaning to one side or the other.

In this type of exercise, the obliques are also great protagonists since they are responsible for the flexion or rotation of the trunk, or to resist both.

You can use any object: dumbbells, kettlebells, bags or even hang all these things from elastic bands to increase instability.

Buttock Bridge with Elevated Feet

If we start with gluteal exercises we will need at least three types: those that extend the hips, those that extend the hips with these in abduction and external rotation, and those that simply abduct and resist internal rotation of the hips.

Thus we have the glute bridges, the frog pumps and the band side walks respectively.

In this first exercise we raise the legs simply to increase the range of travel.

Band side walk

With the band side walks we are simply going to focus on abducting the hips, that is, on exerting force with the gluteus medius to open and separate the legs and on resisting the tendency to internal rotation caused by the band placed on the tip of the leg. our feet.

It is considered an error to place the band on the ankles or knees.

Frog pumps

Finally we have the frog pumps in which we must extend the hips as we would in a hip thrust or gluteal bridge but this time with the hips abducted and externally rotated, two of the gluteal functions.

This exercise is designed to perform series of high repetitions, practically to failure and with a fluid and constant rhythm.

