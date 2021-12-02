The Badajoz Provincial Council recalls the importance of education for gender equality through cinema

One of the strategic lines of the II Plan for Equality between women and men of the Diputación de Badajoz and its Autonomous Bodies is the change of values ​​within the culture of the organization and of the people, for which it includes, among other measures, the dissemination of audiovisual material to address issues of equality, inequality and gender violence. For this, from the Human Resources and Internal Regime Area of ​​the provincial institution, both films and series have been compiled that can serve as references, using cinema as a storyteller, as a transmitter of values ​​and as a carrier of art and knowledge.

Audiovisual documents have been selected as a source of information and a way of understanding reality in order to transform it, and also as didactic resources because thanks to education a more egalitarian and just world can be achieved. Equity and social conscience are two of the values ​​that frame all the activity of the Human Resources and Internal Regime Area of ​​the Badajoz Provincial Council.

The arguments, characters and situations presented in the works included in each dossier convey a representation of society in general and of women in particular, with arguments, characters or approaches that highlight economic, cultural and ideological conditions that make us reflect on stereotypes and prejudices.

The author of the work, Yiglola Pamela Candia, a higher level FP technician in internships at the Badajoz Provincial Council, under the supervision of the Head of the Occupational Health and Risk Prevention Service, presents a wide range of options: comedies, thrillers, animation, dramas, musicals, fictional plots or based on real events, recreations of time or science fiction, current affairs or classics, etc.

The gender gap is also present in the audiovisual sector, both in the creation of content and in the direction, that is why only part of the works indicated are created by women: Isabel Coixet, Teresa Fernández Valdés, Lena Dunham, Rachel Bloom, Lisa McGee, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jenji Leslie Kohan, Jill Soloway …

Although minority works are included, many of the actresses present, Spanish and foreign, are known to the general public: Penélope Cruz, Ángela Molina, Carmen Maura, Lola Dueñas, Najwa Nimri, Carmina Barrios, Vicky Peña, Antonia San Juan, Blanca Suárez , Blanca Portillo, Ana Polvorosa, Nicole Kidman, Jodie Foster, Keira Knightley, Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett, Charlize Theron, Jane Fonda, Katharine Hepburn, Olivia de Havilland, Whoopi Goldberg, etc.

The dossiers can be consulted at this link: https://www.dip-badajoz.es/diputacion/delelaciones/rrhh/index.php?id=_igualdoc

Actions in favor of gender equality are linked to the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda to achieve the goals to end discrimination, ensure the full participation of women and equal opportunities and eliminate all forms of gender violence.