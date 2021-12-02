The bad vibes between Steven Spielberg and Julia Roberts in Hook

The long hours of work that a Hollywood blockbuster requires can provoke as much camaraderie between filmmakers, as well as constant bad vibes. I saw it myself in my press visits to different big-budget sets where actors spend more hours staring at the ceiling than performing on camera (because each take can require impressive technical work). The days can be very long and boring. And if we add to this the air of a star, a director who is not satisfied with his work and personal dramas, then the crash is inevitable.

The same would have happened with Julia Roberts and Steven spielberg on the set of Hook (Captain Hook) during the time the actress played Tinker Bell.

Julia Roberts (AP Photo; Gtres); Hook poster; Steven Spielberg (Splash News / Mario Cartelli, Gtres)

Who would say, right? A film so adored by the public – not by its director – with an endearing story, a filmmaker who loves the story and the actress with the radiant smile. But yes, the bad vibes were so palpable on the set of that production that instead of calling Julia by her character, Tinkerbell, the team called her Tinkerhell (which could be translated as Hell instead of Tinkerbell).

It was the beginning of the 90’s, just when Julia Roberts She was starting the decade as the most sought-after actress in Hollywood. What’s more, the industry already defined her as the only performer capable of bringing a premiere directly to success. At just 23 years old, he had two blockbusters on his resume as Pretty woman and Sleeping with his enemy -with a joint collection of $ 638 million- causing her alone to raise the cache, going from charging $ 1 million for the thriller of the woman who runs away from her abusive husband, to $ 3 million for starring in the romantic drama Choose a love at $ 7 million for his supporting role in Hook (according cattlecallauditions.com and The Richest). And all this in the same year. His rise was truly meteoric.

However, Julia joined the filming of the film that served as a sequel to the Peter Pan story just as she was going through a difficult personal stage. His wedding to Kiefer Sutherland, planned for June 14, 1991, was surrounded by gray auras as a result of rumors that pointed to the actor’s possible infidelity with an exotic dancer named Amanda Rice. He denied it but things were not going well and in those weeks before the wedding, Julia had to play the happy fairy, in love with Peter, who always accompanies him with a smile.

Nevertheless, the smiles would have been for the cameras only as the gossips said she was called ‘Tinkerhell’ on set for her difficult attitude. There is even an interview of Entertainment Weekly published before the premiere in 1991 where they asked him precisely about that nickname. Julia reacted by saying that she did not know that they called her that way and defended her temperament, saying that it was not “perfect” So what “I had frustrations” as everyone. And not only that, it was also said that sparks flew between her and Spielberg. But short circuit. And although the story remained a mere rumor, it was the director himself who ended up practically confirming it in an interview months after the premiere.

It was during his talk with the program 60 Minutes, issued shortly before the 1992 Oscars when Hook it had five nominations (it did not win any). In the interview, Spielberg talked about his insecurities as a filmmaker and his job, and When it came to talking about this particular movie, he was almost speechless when asked about Julia Roberts.

“It was an unfortunate season for us to work together. Julia is a very, very good actress ” he was commenting on the collaboration. However, when asked if he would hesitate to work with her again, Steven did not answer directly but laughed and ironically said “that’s a 60 minute question ”, as if the answer was so difficult to explain that it would take the entire program.

If you give play To video you will see directly the moment in question:

That statement was a jug of cold water for the actress. If we remember, we will remember that while the film was destroyed by critics and the studio did not receive the expected profits, Julia had become the focus of the tabloids after their breakup and new relationship. Basically, the actress ended up canceling the wedding three days before celebrating it and went to Ireland with her ex’s friend, the actor Jason Patric. And in a time when calling an actress “difficult” was enough to destroy her reputation and career, Spielberg left that answer up in the air and Julia felt betrayed. Or at least that denotes what he said years later.

Julia spoke of that experience for the first time during an interview for Vanity fair in 1999 where she confessed that what was said about her “It was not true” and that it hurt a lot. “Saw that [la entrevista de Spielberg] And my eyes popped out I could not believe it. I couldn’t believe that that person I knew and trusted had hesitated to come to my defense “ sentenced. “It was a hard lesson to learn. It was the first time that I felt that I had a turncoat in my world ”.

I confess that I cannot help feeling a certain sympathy for Julia. If we take into account the difficult personal moment he was living, perhaps we can understand that he had a difficult attitude on the set (if he did, after all they never told exactly what happened between director and star). That Spielberg interview did nothing more than amplify the rumor and feed the gossip that fueled the tabloids’ thirst for his private life. It is true that Julia did not lose her job like other actresses who were labeled difficult by the industry and, doing a bit of mea culpa, she herself recognized the British version of Harper’s Bazaar (via People) in 2017 that was “a spoiled selfish ” in his youth as a Hollywood star. “I was my priority, a spoiled selfish making movies “ while adding that change came into her life when she met her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder, and became a mother.

However, there is a very important detail that no one seems to have paid attention to at the time. The rumor pointed to Julia as “Hell” and Spielberg practically confirmed it without giving a resounding “yes” when asking if she would work with her again. But … what role did the director play in that supposed enmity? That is to say, a director is usually the lord and owner of the filming, the one who has the last word (and more so if it is Spielberg who already had a few hits behind him). And analyzing the matter I discovered that there is a very relevant detail: Spielberg was not happy with the film. He was not satisfied with his work or with the script and, therefore, I would not be surprised if part of that clash of personalities was also the result of two frustrated people for personal reasons who perhaps did not know how to find a middle ground.

Yes OK Hook (Captain Hook) It is fondly remembered by a large part of the public -especially for the involvement of Robin Williams- and is among the most memorable classics among children of different generations, it was a film that received huge hits from critics and it cost enough to generate profits for the study. What’s more, it technically only generated a $ 50 million profit, but still the studio called it a hit as it was smashed by the 1991 smash hit, Beauty and the Beast (Wikipedia).

But let’s see … Since the story of Peter Pan was very personal to Steven Spielberg, anyone would believe that the film was a dream project for him. The director always said he identified with the idea of ​​the child who never grows up while the story of JM Barrie was part of his childhood as one of the stories his mother read to him in bed. “When I was 11 I directed the story in a school production ” pick up the book Steven Spielberg: A biography as part of his statements (Joseph McBride, 1997). “I always felt like Peter Pan. I still feel like Peter Pan. It was hard for me growing up. I am a victim of Peter Pan syndrome. “

Taking his words into account, anyone would say that the project was ideal for him, but it was not. Originally, in the 1980s, Spielberg had thought of translating his vision into a musical with Michael Jackson, but the singer did not like the idea of ​​an adult Peter. The director ended up walking away from the project when his first child was born and Nick Castle took over the reins until Spielberg returned making changes to the script with the help of other writers, such as Carrie Fisher who handled the dialogue for Tinker Bell.

But the experience was not what he imagined. “I felt like a fish out of water ” he later told the magazine Empire (via Den of Geek). “I had no confidence in the script. He trusted the first act and the epilogue. I had no confidence in the body [del libreto]”. Spielberg confessed that he shot the film without being sure what he was doing and that he reflected his insecurities by enlarging the production. “The more insecure I felt, the bigger and more colorful the sets were ” admitted. Even in another interview with Kermode & Mayo Film Review he added that he did not like it. “I hope one day to see her again and that maybe I like something about her ” He said.

And the result was reflected in a filming that lasted 40 days more than planned, increasing the budget and two stars being opposed. If we take into account then that Julia was going through a delicate personal situation and that Spielberg was not confident and sure of his work, then we could suggest that perhaps the bad spine was the fault of both and not only of Julia, as was recorded in the memory of this anecdote.

Interestingly, none of that matters anymore. Hook (Captain Hook) has managed to be crowned as a classic of swashbuckling cinema -also known as the genre swashbucklers– as much as its director remembers it with little grace. Mind you, they have never worked together again.

If you want to see Hook (Captain Hook) again, or perhaps for the first time, you can find it for rent or purchase on platforms such as Google Play, Apple TV, Rakuten and others.

