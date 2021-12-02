The 5 great musicals of Stephen Sondheim

Sondheim was the lyricist for one of the most famous and award-winning musicals in history. The Romeo and Juliet of New York’s Upper West Side of the 50s. The now mythical impossible love story of Maria and Tony, two teenagers in love and members of rival street gangs.

The musical debuted in 1957 with a libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Sondheim. Songs like ‘Somewhere ‘,’ I feel pretty ‘,’ Maria ‘and’ Jet song ‘ they became the sentimental refrain of several generations. It is already a classic of theater and cinema. A month ago it was 60 years since the premiere of the movie ‘remake’, with Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood. The expected one will arrive in December Steven Spielberg’s version, with Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort.