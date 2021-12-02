The 5 great musicals of Stephen Sondheim
The ‘Shakespeare’ of musical American, they call it. A major geniuses” of the theater. Stephen Sondheim passed away this Friday at the age of 91, leaving a trail of classics in the collective imagination. Won seven awards Tony (including one for his entire career), a Pulitzer and a Oscar for the Dick Tracy song ‘Sooner or Later’, performed by Madonna. These are just 5 of his mythical musicals.
Sondheim was the lyricist for one of the most famous and award-winning musicals in history. The Romeo and Juliet of New York’s Upper West Side of the 50s. The now mythical impossible love story of Maria and Tony, two teenagers in love and members of rival street gangs.
The musical debuted in 1957 with a libretto by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Sondheim. Songs like ‘Somewhere ‘,’ I feel pretty ‘,’ Maria ‘and’ Jet song ‘ they became the sentimental refrain of several generations. It is already a classic of theater and cinema. A month ago it was 60 years since the premiere of the movie ‘remake’, with Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood. The expected one will arrive in December Steven Spielberg’s version, with Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort.
The Devilish Barber of Fleet Street. It was one of the biggest Broadway hits of the 80s. They starred in it Angela Lansbury and Len Cariou and was directed by the “Prince of Broadway”, Harold Prince. “A colossal critique of the human condition, in the best satirical line of the world theater & rdquor ;, he summed it up Mario Gas, which premiered a version in Catalan at the Poliorama in Barcelona in 1995, which received more than fifteen awards.
The story dates back to 19th century London. Sweeney Todd is a wrongfully imprisoned barber who returns home with a thirst for revenge and a razor sharp. Tim Burton brought the bloody drama to the movies in 2007 with his fetish actors: Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.
The script signed it Lames Lapine. A twist on Once Upon a Time. Mix of classic stories with vengeful witches, magic beans, red hoods and cinderellas.
It was Disney’s first stage adaptation of a Broadway musical. It was brought to the movies by Rob Marshall in 2014 with Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden and Anna Kendrick, among others. “Sondheim is unique, he leaves an indelible mark on what he does, there is no one like him,” Streep said of him upon receiving his 19th Oscar nomination for his role as a witch. He did not take the statuette.
It premiered on Broadway in 1971 with a libretto by James goldman. The original production remained on the bill 522 performances and won seven Tony Awards. The musical begins with a reunion of singers and actors in a theater about to be demolished. It ends up being a Now legendary tribute to the choristers of the ‘Ziegfeld Follies‘.
He landed for the first time in Spain in 2012, again at the hands of Mario Gas with 34 actors and an orchestra of 19 musicians. The following year, he took the six Maxs he was aiming for.
Other Broadway totem play: debuted in 1970 with six Tony Awards. The music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim were joined by the script by George furth. Antonio Banderas This month the musical premiered for the first time in Spanish at the Soho Theater in Malaga.
One of his mythical songs is called ‘Barcelona’. “The city will one day have to thank Sondheim & rdquor; for the promotion it has been doing,” wrote the actor and theater director. Josep Maria Pou in this newspaper in 2014, when HBO premiered the documentary ‘Stephen Sondheim in six songs‘(Six by Sondheim). “According to his biography,” Pou explained, “Sondheim began to write the song at the El Prat airport one afternoon of long wait between the flight that had brought him from New York and the one that had to take him to Mallorca, where he was passing. long periods in Pollença & rdquor ;.
