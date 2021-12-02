The 3 Netflix Movies You Should Watch Before They Get Ripped

Netflix and the 3 movies you need to watch before they take them off

On this occasion we will introduce you to the three successful films that you must see today on Netflix before they disappear this December, this being the last to end the year 2021.

Unfortunately, this will be your last chance to admire these movies on the streaming platform.

As you will remember, the famous platform Netflix renews its catalog every month with great titles that are added to its catalog, however, it also admires the obligation to withdraw some productions from time to time.

Either because the license is running out or for other reasons, such as the emergence of new platforms.









But do not panic, since the month of December comes loaded with premieres, such as the western The power of the dog or the Christmas single until Christmas.

Without forgetting the star premiere of the month: the expected end of La Casa de Papel and the last five episodes of the fifth season of the fiction created by Álex Pina arrive on Netflix on Friday, December 3.

So without further ado, below, we will tell you the three films that leave the streaming platform’s catalog.