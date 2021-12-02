The 10 most popular Netflix movies in all its history

Specialized criticism does not always accompany the film productions preferred by the audience. Living proof of this are the 10 most popular Netflix movies in its history, a diverse sample that ranges from productions of mob bosses who have competed for an Oscar statuette to some romantic comedies for teenagers.

The ranking considers the total hours of reproduction during the first 28 days after its premiere, a figure that reflects the initial success of a film and allows it to compete on a par with others that have been on the platform for a longer time.

10. The Old Guard (2020)

185.7 million hours

Netflix dives into superhero storytelling with this original film starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Based on the Greg Rucka comic of the same name, The Old Guard follows four immortal mercenaries who have secretly protected the world from danger for their entire existence. However, when they discover that another immortal “awakened” them and identified them, they will also have to fight for their freedom and their lives.

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

Cast: Charlize Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor, KiKi Layne

Address: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Classification: R

Duration: 125 minutes

9. Army of the Dead (2021)

186.5 million hours

Zack Snyder started his remake of Dawn of the Dead, but Army of the dead it’s all yours. After Las Vegas succumbs to the zombie plague, casino owner Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) wants to get his millions back from a vault before Sin City is destroyed. It’s where Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) comes in, a former mercenary whom Tanaka convinced to try to get in and out of Las Vegas before the bombs fall. The mission is complicated when Scott’s daughter, Kate Ward (Ella Purnell), insists on accompanying them. None of the team members are prepared for what they will find in what remains of Las Vegas.

Rotten Tomatoes: 69%

Protagonists: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer

Address: Zack snyder

Classification: R

Duration: 148 minutes

8. Enola Holmes (2020)

189.9 million hours

It seemed that everything that could be done with the classic detective Sir Arthur Conan Doyle was already done, until it appeared Enola Holmes. Did you know that Sherlock Holmes had a little sister? Here we present it to you. Millie Bobbie Brown plays the main character, Sherlock’s teenage sister who one day discovers that her mother has disappeared. In her search, the intrepid teenager discovers that she also has detective skills, taunting her uptight and famous brother to unravel a dangerous conspiracy.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

Gender: mystery, suspense, comedy

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter

Address: Harry bradbeer

Rating: TV-14

Duration: 123 minutes

7. Spenser Confidential (2020)

197.3 million hours

The explosive duo formed by director Peter Berg and actor Mark Wahlberg is not new, and in this film they work to offer a story that is in action, but without losing the comedy touches. After serving his sentence, Spencer, a Boston policeman, meets his old boxing coach, who introduces him to Hawk, a unique character who loves healthy food. Both Hawk and Spencer are soon seen confronting corrupt cops and Irish mobsters to discover who is behind the death of a police commander.

Rotten Tomatoes: 37%

Gender: action

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Michael Gaston and Marc Maron

Address: Peter berg

Classification: R

Duration: 111 minutes

6. 6 Underground (2019)

205.4 million hours

The director Michael Bay had a budget of $ 150 million dollars and with the blockbuster actor Ryan Reynolds in the title role to tell a story of pure action: six individuals fake their own deaths in order to form a kind of squad and face powerful criminals. Critics did not receive Bay’s film so well; however, it is recognized that it keeps the viewer with a good dose of adrenaline on any given Sunday.

Rotten Tomatoes: 36%

Gender: action

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Mélanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Ben Hardy

Address: Michael Bay

Classification: R

Duration: 128 minutes

5. The Kissing Booth 2 (2020)

209.2 million hours

Even though the criticism has been ruthless, The Kissing Booth 2 it was installed as one of the most popular movies on Netflix. This comedy for teenagers directed by Vince Marcello is a sequel to the film based on the novel of the same name by author Beth Reekles. The kissing booth She picks up all the romantic clichés and personifies them as Elle Evans, a high school student who, after being kissed for the first time, ponders her long-distance relationship with Noah, the older brother of her best friend Lee.

Rotten Tomatoes: 27%

Gender: comedy

Address: Vince marcello

Cast: Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Molly Ringwald, Meganne Young, Joel Courtney

Classification: PG-14

Duration: 132 minutes

4. The Irishman (2019)

214.5 million hours

The irishman Martin Scorsese’s was one of the first Netflix original titles to be nominated for an Academy Award for best picture. Scorsese helped establish the gangster genre with films like Goodfellas and casino, but The irishman is noticeably more moderate. The story follows Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), an employee of legendary mob boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), as he rises from bodyguard to confidant. As Hoffa grows more troublesome, other mob bosses think it’s time to quit. Sheeran is the key to everything.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Gender: action, drama

Address: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci

Classification: R

Duration: 209 minutes

3. Extraction (2020)

231.3 million hours

As one of his first movies after Avengers: Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo re-teamed with Chris Hemsworth to Rescue Mission (Extraction es its title in english), a Netflix original. If anything, this comic book adaptation is much more realistic, as here black ops mercenary Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) is recruited on a mission to protect Ovi Mahajan (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the son of a local drug lord. Hemsworth’s performance carries the film, and rookie director Sam Hargrave delivers high-level action sequences and stunts.

Rotten Tomatoes: 68%

Classification: action

Director: Sam hargrave

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal

Classification: R

Duration: 117 minutes

2. Bird Box (2018)

282 million hours

It is understandable if you remember some things from The Quiet Place to see Bird Box. Both are science fiction horror films that are about monsters that connect directly with the human senses. In this movie, the creatures can make anyone who sees them go crazy with suicidal wishes. Hence the blindfolds to keep these bestial entities out. Sandra Bullock plays Malorie Hayes, a woman struggling to survive in this gruesome new world, all while several with flashbacks tell us how she faced the end of life as she knew it. Not all stories are convincing, but Bird Box have good times.

Rotten Tomatoes: 63%

Gender: drama

Director: Susanne bier

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich

Rating: R

Duration: 124 minutes

1. Red Notice

328.8 million hours

Red Notice It was originally going to be one of the great Universal Pictures movies of 2020, but Universal’s losses are Netflix’s gain. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson heads the film as John Hartley of the FBI. Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot join him as two of John’s most elusive targets, Nolan Booth and Sarah Black. Regardless of the shared enmity between Nolan and Sarah, they are soon forced to confront John in the heist of their lives. But can the members of this diverse trio trust each other? No, they really can’t. And that’s why the movie is so funny.

Rotten Tomatoes: 35%

Gender: comedy, action

Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Ritu Arya

Classification: PG-14

Duration: 117 minutes

