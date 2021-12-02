Tania Ruíz reappears and it was not with her boyfriend Peña Nieto, what did she celebrate?

Mexico.- Tania Ruiz Eichelmann, girlfriend of former Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto, reappears, and although she did not do so with the former president, she did through her social networks, to celebrate her mother’s birthday with her family.

It was through her Instagram account that the beautiful model shared different messages, giving special thanks to her mother who had her birthday, whom she celebrated with a discreet party in the company of her closest relatives.

“Happy birthday to the woman who gave me life. I love you Mom !! Thank you for your great love, loyalty delivery. For always seeing me with those eyes that transmit so much to me … and those hugs that always heal me. Thank you for your love and for always being! Today I thank God for your life !! “, Tania Ruiz wrote in a photograph in which she is shown accompanied by her mother.

Tania Ruiz appreciates her parents’ love

The model showed the special affection she has for her parents, as another of the images that caught the attention of her followers was in which she highlighted the great love that her father has for her mother; “The love that my father feels for my mother … Woooooow !!!, he wrote while in the shared images his parents give each other a tender hug.

On this day Tanía Ruiz also made a publication in which she thanked the saint of difficult causes San Judas Tadeo, who today, October 28, brings together thousands of believers in different parts of the world to venerate his name.

Tania Ruiz thanked San Judas Tadeo

Although it is unknown if this latest publication is related to the difficulties that the model has faced in recent days, the truth is that during the past week, Enrique Peña Nieto’s partner was the subject of controversy.

This since the former president of Mexico and Tania Ruiz were caught leaving a hotel in Rome in Italy, where they traveled to celebrate the 34th birthday of the model. It was there that the incident was filmed to which the businesswoman also published a message that was related by some to the altercation in the Eternal City.

Read more: Alfredo Adame responds to his ex-wife Diana Golden: “I’m broke, I don’t have enough to eat …”!

“You know my name, but not my story. You have heard what I have done, but not what I have been through. You know where I am, but not where I come from. You see me laughing, but you don’t know what I have suffered. Stop judging me Knowing my name does not imply knowing me, “he wrote on Instagram.