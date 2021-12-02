Take note! Selena Gomez shares her tips for when she has a hard time getting out of bed

USA-. During the last years Selena Gomez she has become increasingly open about her mental health. However, the artist not only talks about the problems she faces, but also makes use of them to help others deal with their own mental health. Based on her own journey, the singer created a platform to accompany those in need.

Next year Gomez will launch Wondermind, a platform “where people can come together and understand that they are not alone on their journey of mental fitness”. But in the meantime, the artist seeks to help as much as possible. At Instagram From her new space, the young woman shared a video in which she revealed what she does to take care of her mental health every day and what she does when she has difficulty getting out of bed in the morning.

“Sometimes I’m not good at it,” she said. Gomez in response to the question “How do you take care of your mind? “I wake up and sometimes even struggle with just having to get out of bed,” explained the artist, and proceeded to give some advice for those who go through the same thing. “What helps me, first and foremost, is just picking up the phone and calling someone,” shared the actress.

The star also explained that she tries to understand what triggers it so she can fight it. “I constantly try to fill myself with the knowledge of what I am feeling and the triggers that happen to me. I think what really helps me understand myself a little bit more is that I can take a step back and think about all the tools that I have learned and try to implement them in my daily life, “she added. Gomez.

Finally, the actress also recommended her followers to exercise, as it really helps to discharge negative energies and fight frustration, even if she is not a fan herself. “I hate exercising. It’s not fun, but I’ve been taking intense boxing classes recently, and it’s really helped me and it feels so good. ” Gomez.