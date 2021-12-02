Symptoms of the omicron variant, according to the doctor who discovered it in South Africa

Over the past ten days, Angelique Coetzee, who is also the president of the South African Medical Association, has welcomed patients with positive COVID tests but with unusual symptoms.

However, he affirms that these are “mild” and that for now they are passing their convalescence without the need for hospitalization.

“What led them to consult me” in Pretoria, “was (above all) great fatigue,” he told the AFP.

The majority were men under 40 years of age. Just under half were vaccinated.

The omicron variant represents “a very high risk”: WHO

What are the symptoms of the Omicron variant?

In addition to the enormous fatigue, patients suffered from muscle aches, a dry cough, or “itchy throat”he added. Only a few also suffered from a low fever.

In an interview on CNN, the doctor explained that if you feel fatigue for one or two days, and pain in the body, you should also see a doctor.

“The symptoms are mild, people infected with this variant do not need to be hospitalized (so far), hopefully this trend will continue.”

“We are not saying that this disease will not cause a serious picture of the disease in the future, it can cause a serious picture,” he said in an interview in CNN.

On November 18, Coetzee alerted the health authorities regarding this “clinical picture that does not coincide with that of Delta”, the predominant variant of COVID until before the appearance of Ómicron in South Africa and the world. The doctor was not taken by surprise since this picture was already being studied.

Days later, on November 25, South African researchers announced that they had identified variant B.1.1.529, named Omicron by the World Health Organization (WHO) the next day, which has multiple mutations and is probably highly contagious.

90% of those hospitalized in South Africa by Omicron are not vaccinated

The vice president of the South African Medical Association, Dr. Mvuyisi Mzukwa assured that the cases detected by the Omicron variant so far occur mostly in young people and with mild symptoms.

“What we have noticed is that the people who are being hospitalized are largely unvaccinated, about 90% are not vaccinated,” he told the news agency. CNN.