Summary of the match Real Madrid vs Athletic Club (1-0). GOALS

Mexico City / 01.12.2021 16:10:08





Suffering and for the slightest difference, but the Real Madrid achieved his fifth consecutive victory and the twelfth in the 2021-2022 season, with which settled in the leadership of the general table with 36 points, five more than Atlético de Madrid and Real society, his closest pursuers.

This Wednesday the victim was the Athletic Bilbao, who was down on the scoreboard at minute 40, and although he had a good closing, in which managed to generate a couple of scoring opportunities, it was not enough for him to leave at least one point of the Santiago Bernabeu.

The scorer so far this season Karim Benzema was the author of both of the victory for the Merengue team. The French forward reached 13 goals after 15 games, and is followed by his teammate Vinicius Junior who registers nine targets.

Although the locals finished with 63 percent of possession in the 90 minutes, in the end they ended up suffering to maintain the result. In part to the pressure that the visiting team put in since the white offensive was not operative in the last 20 minutes of the match.

In the first half the Real Madrid, who dominated and was better on the court, he could not project it on the scoreboard, generating up to five clear arrivals to score in front of the goal of the Athletic Bilbao, that he did not have time to leave at least one point from the capital of Spain.

In the absence of the Atlético de Madrid play your game on date 15, the Real leads the league table in the 2021-2022 season, taking advantage of the fall of the Real society, who has not won in the last two days.