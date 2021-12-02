Successful HIV medicine in Puerto Rico

Currently on the island there are more than 20,000 people with this disease.

Dr. Iván Meléndez – Medical Director and Operations Officer of the Ararat Center.

On world alert day Against the HIV pandemic, awareness and knowledge about this disease is essential, since it is known that so far more than 37 million people live with this disease worldwide.

At present there is no cure for this virus, however there have been 2 cases of extraordinary patients who have been cured through bone marrow transplants.

Nowadays the diagnosis of this disease is not a death sentence, since if you go to any of its treatments in time and the patient remains undetectable, you will probably have a healthy and productive life.

Until now there is no vaccine for this virus, however science and medicine are working to obtain it, the problem to achieve this is the speed in the form of HIV replication, which in this case is very different, for example, from the coronavirus .

Currently the most efficient way to avoid HIV is prevention, among the best known we have the PREP. This drug must be taken before exposure, however this method should be used at the same time with barrier methods such as the condom, as there are other sexually transmitted diseases in which the PREP does not work.

Only in Puerto Rico for the year 2020 there were more than 400 new HIV infections, taking into account that there are currently more than 20,000 people living with this disease.

According to Dr. Iván Meléndez, who is the medical director and official of Ararat center operations, in the United States and in Puerto Rico in recent years, there has been a decrease in cases of HIV thanks to different strategies that have been used, however this percentage has not been what was expected.

However, deaths from this disease have decreased, since previously factors such as social stigma and the lack of access to medicines did not allow patients to know about this disease and obtain its treatment.

To learn more about this condition, you can see the full interview with Dr. Iván Meléndez here: