Stephanie Beatriz: “Bisexual people are often portrayed as very promiscuous”

Stephanie Beatriz is very smiling today. The actress speaks with her hands. With his shoulders too. They sway as she nods her head up and down, side by side. Using his body in conversation, even in Zoom, he raises his eyebrows to varying degrees as if it were a barometer of emotion. It is strange to see Beatriz so effusive. The 40-year-old American is not known for her expressiveness. In fact, the opposite. She is known for one expression: expressionless.

That stoicity belongs only to Rosa Díaz, Beatriz’s character in Brooklyn nine-nine and the role for which she is best known. The police comedy, starring Andy Samberg and Terry Crews, has racked up awards and a huge fan base, many of whom adore Beatriz’s serious detective Rosa, who had anger control issues and a fondness for jackets. skin. Throughout the show’s eight seasons, his obnoxious character became well-liked. But Beatriz does something different in her latest release, Charm. To begin with, it is a cartoon.

The Disney movie, which is already in theaters, tells the story of the Madrigal, a magical family that lives in a town deep in the Colombian mountains. Each of them were given a unique gift, such as super strength or controlling the weather. Beatriz voices Mirabel, our 16-year-old protagonist who wears glasses and has a big heart, and the only Madrigal who was not blessed with a power. However, when she realizes that her family’s magic is dying, Mirabel is the only one who can save her.

So far, it sounds like your typical Disney fairy tale, but Charm It is a heartbreaking delight. It is a quest fable with exuberant animation and full of great musical numbers, courtesy of the ubiquitous Lin-Manuel Miranda. In line with the studio’s progressive princesses of late, Mirabel doesn’t have any love interests and looks like a real teenage girl rather than a Barbie doll of impossible proportions. Her family encompasses a wide range of body types, skin tones, and hair colors.

It is a pleasure to see a performance like this. Especially for Beatriz, who grew up with a variety of Disney princesses who looked nothing like her: blond-haired, blue-eyed, and rosy-cheeked royals, each with a smaller wasp waist than the last. “You and I know that not everyone looks like this,” she says, pointing across the camera with an open palm at my hair, the same black color as hers. “And we know that beauty shouldn’t be limited to that standard, but try saying that to a seven-year-old!”

It hurt, he says, to identify so deeply with heroines like Belle and Cinderella (“I knew what it’s like to have those feelings they expressed in the song”) but to believe that I would never be like them. “I guess to be the center of the story, you have to look a certain way. You have to be a certain kind of person, ”he remembers thinking.

Beatriz, of a Bolivian mother and Colombian father, was born in Neuquén, Argentina. “My dad’s work made us move around a lot,” says the actress. They immigrated to Texas together when she was two years old. When they moved in, she was young enough to feel “deeply American,” growing up in a two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Houston. Beyond those four walls, however, there was an enclave of Latin culture that reminded him of where he came from. “My mother was very young when we moved here,” says Beatriz. “He missed his family and that’s why he chose one in our town of Webster. Not only the Latino community, but all these people who emigrated to the US ”. At school, he found another family at the drama club. “I felt there was a place for me there.” (She will hit the stage again next month, when she makes her London West End debut in the Gielgud Theater’s production of 2:22: A Ghost Story).

After graduation, Beatriz went to study theater at Stephens College in Missouri and later moved to New York. His parents were suspicious of his career choice. “It is very risky to pursue the arts, especially if you don’t know anyone who has done it before. It’s something unknown, ”she says. “I didn’t know how people appeared on television or in a play. There was no one in my family who could tell me how to get an agent. ” She wrinkles her nose in mock confusion and opens her eyes. “Wait, what is an agent?”

Stephanie Beatriz voices big-hearted female lead in Disney’s ‘Encanto’ (Disney)

Eventually, he learned what an agent was and landed a couple of small roles on television. Early in her career, Beatriz took on roles she wouldn’t even look at today: shallow characters in loose scripts that treated their skin color as a springboard for stereotypes. “You had to eat,” he says now. “You had to pay the rent. You had to have health insurance, so yes, I did those papers ”.

Better roles followed, including as the jealous and bitter sister of Sofía Vergara’s character Gloria in the hit comedy. Modern family and a notable one opposite Brie Larson in the small but acclaimed 2013 indie film, Short Term 12. But it wasn’t until Brooklyn nine-nine that Beatriz reached levels of fame in which strangers approach you and her recent role in Lin Manuel Miranda’s acclaimed musical film, In The Heights, it was more fuel for the engine.

These days, people stop her on the street to take a picture and demand that she “do like Rosa”: the face of few friends, the grunt. Beatriz doesn’t care that much, but she would like it to be a request rather than an order. “I like to do it if a fan comes up to me,” he says. “I ask them if they want an angry photo, if that would meet their needs.”

More than anything, Beatriz wants to connect with her viewers. That is why, unlike other actors who want to break free from what happened before, she is happy to be considered Rosa forever. “What a gift to have created someone who feels so real to people.” Rosa’s strongest connection with audiences came in season five, when the character came out as bisexual. True to his style, they were two brusque phrases: “I’m dating a woman. I’m bisexual”.

Beatriz with Andy Samberg and Joe Lo Truglio in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ (Fremulon / Dr Goor Prods / Universal TV / Kobal / Shutterstock)

The television moment came a year after Beatriz herself declared herself bisexual. In a 2016 tweet, the actress wrote “Yes” along with an interview with Aubrey Plaza titled: “I fall in love with girls and boys. I can’t help it ”. Shortly after his reveal on Twitter, the co-creator of Brooklyn nine-nine, Daniel Goor, asked if she would be comfortable with a bisexual story for Rosa, who had been giving off “queer vibes” for a long time anyway. Together they worked on a two-episode arc that would feel authentic to the character and, more importantly, to the people. queer let them see it.

Beatriz made sure to include certain things. That is, the real word. “It was important to me that he said ‘bisexual’ because I grew up in a time when it was not often listened to,” he says. The story follows Rosa having a hard time talking to her parents, and also with their reaction. Beatriz did not have a singular moment to come out with her own family. “It came out in small parts in parts,” he says.

Brooklyn nine-nine it was a big part of that. After the broadcast of the episode, Beatriz gave an interview in which they asked her if her parents saw it. “I said, ‘I think so, but they haven’t told me about it, so I don’t know how they feel.’ Later that day, his father must have seen the article because he texted him (“I don’t think I can handle a phone call”). He wrote: “We are proud of you and we love you no matter what.” Beatriz gets a little sentimental talking about it now.

However, it was not always easy. “I’m at that intersection of Latinx, female and queer, and there are many cultural norms that you feel pressured to comply with, like getting married, having children…” She rambles a bit before picking up the thread. “As a bisexual woman, people think ‘Oh, you could still fall in love with a man and do all those things.’ People think it is a phase or that it is not even real. “

He adds that “really important media” are partly to blame for these myths. Sex and the city it bothered a lot. “It was horrible to watch one of my favorite shows talk about bisexuality in this vile and joking way. It felt gross. ” In the third season, Carrie and company conclude that bisexuality is a “stopover in Gaytown [una fase antes de la homosexualidad]”. Beatriz’s face distorts to make a gaggle. This was a show that talked openly about rimming, masturbation, and anal sex, yet still failed to assimilate bisexuality as a legitimate identity.

Beatriz is proud to have been part of a program that made her better. Still, representations like Rosa in Brooklyn nine-nine they are few and far between. “We are often presented as these super promiscuous beings. As if we were using our sexuality to manipulate people ”. She rolls her eyes and pauses for a moment, then exhales and her face relaxes into a satisfied smile. “Not really, I just live my life.”

Encanto is in theaters now and available to watch on Disney Plus on December 24