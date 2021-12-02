Stanford researchers create a clawed drone that can cling to tree branches

Photo : William Roderick / Stanford

If Caltech has a drone with legs That can walk, Stanford has a clawed drone that can cling to tree branches.

The brainchild of graduate student William Roderick is based on years of robotics studies in the laboratories of Mark Cutkosky, investigating animal-inspired robots, and David Lentink, that specifically investigates bird-inspired aerial robots .

In some of these previous studies, the researchers found that birds cling to all types of branches, always following the same aerial maneuvers, regardless of the shape, material or size of their surface. “They let the legs take care of the variability and complexity of the texture of the surface itself,” explains Roderick.

The result of the new research is called SNAG (Stereotyped Nature-inspired Aerial Grasper), a drone with claws that always follows the same process to cling to tree branches; hence the “S” comes from the word “stereotyped”.

Like birds, SNAG has two legs that can move independently. Its claws are inspired by those of a peregrine falcon. its structure is 3D printed and acts like the bones of a bird, while the motors act like the muscles that transmit force to the bones through the tendons.

When the legs they hit a branch, an accelerometer lets the robot know to start its balancing algorithm . As absorbs the impact kinetic energy , the drone clings the surface of the branch with the claws to interact with the characteristics of its surface. Later begins to balance to stay stable.

G / O Media may get a commission

The mechanism is tested in the natural environment, with branches of all variability, complex ity and inc ertitude to be expected from nature.

But what are the claws for ? Like any other drone, SNAG can’t fly more than an hour before you run out the battery . But it can perch on tree branches to save energy, allowing to scientists studying the environment for much longer periods of time.

[Stanford News Service]