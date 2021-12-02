Specialists raise their expectation for inflation to 7.20% in 2021: Banxico Survey

The Survey on the expectations of specialists in economics in the private sector carried out by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) for November, showed that these increased from 6.60% to 7.20% its general inflation forecast for 2021; while for 2022 they raised it from 3.93% to 4.12 percent.

The document released this Wednesday, specified that the estimate for the Underlying inflation it went from 5.30% in October to 5.49% in November for all of 2021; while for the next year the average rose from 3.80% to 3.89 percent.

“The general and core inflation expectations for the closings of 2021 and 2022 increased compared to the October survey,” said the agency.

GDP growth forecast lowered

Regarding the forecast for Mexico’s GDP, specialists in private sector economics moved it down from 6.0% in October to 5.65% in November. By 2022 they reduced it marginally from 2.90% to 2.79%.

And in relation to the exchange rate, they raised their expectation from 20.38 to 20.89 for 2021 and from 21.04 to 21.32 for 2022; while that of the interbank funding rate went from 5.24% to 5.27% for this year, and from 5.84% to 6.08% for the following year.