Solar eclipse in Mexico: when will it be and from which states can it be seen

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is between the Sun and the Earth, blocking sunlight and casting the lunar shadow on the Earth’s surface. (Photo: EFE / Sebastiao Moreira / File)



This week, it will happen the astronomical event highlight of the month.

Saturday December 4th will take place a total solar eclipse. On that day, the Moon will pass between the Earth and the Star King. By doing so, it will completely cover the Sun, and the shadow of the satellite will be projected on our planet and will darken some countries, where it will be dark for one minute and 54 seconds.

This is possible because the three spheres will be aligned in space. Sadly, Mexico will not be one of the lucky nations and again, the show will be missed.

As indicated the Institute of Astronomy of the UNAM, The phenomenon can be seen next Saturday in the Falkland Islands, southern Africa, Antarctica and southeastern Australia, while NASA indicated that the best places to contemplate it will be the Argentine Port, in the Falklands and Cape Town , South Africa. Afterwards, there will be no a total solar eclipse until 2024, but it’s not all bad news.

In an interview with Infobae Mexico, the doctor of the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE), said that in the Republic a National Committee to prepare for the two great events that will come in 2023 and 2024.

In those years, they can be seen from the Republic two eclipses of the Sun. They will happen very often and will be a once in a lifetime opportunity. The first will take place October 14, 2023 and it will be void. This means that the Moon will not completely cover the star. For this reason, we will see in the sky a golden circumference, or a kind of “ring of fire” that is formed by the part of the Sun that the lunar disk does not cover.

The phenomenon will last five minutes 17 seconds and can be seen around noon, from some points of the Yucatan Peninsula. Also from Colombia, Brazil, the United States and Central America.

“It will go through a piece of Yucatán, a piece from Campeche and another from Quintana Roo. And you will pass through spectacular areas, through archaeological sites, for example through the Calakmul reserve. I think a lot of people are going to be interested in taking a walk there. And it will serve to prepare us for many things, in particular for April 8, 2024 ”, explained Raúl Mújica.

(Photo: EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni)



There is still time, but we must all put that date on our agendas: April 8, 2024. That is the day that finally, after three years, a total solar eclipse will take place. And Mexicans will be privileged spectators.

“It is going to pass through the north of Mexico. You will go through places like Sinaloa, Durango, Coahuila… Over there. It will go through more populated cities, imagine: Mazatlán, Durango, Torreón, Monclova, Piedras Negras. It will be very seen. But also, the conditions in these places, at that time, are very good. In northern Mexico, the probability that it is clear is going to be very, very high. So, in that strip there is going to be a total eclipse ”, said the astronomer.

In these states it will be night in broad daylight, during four minutes 28 seconds. To guarantee maximum security conditions, the National Committee has already started work. Its experts encourage everyone to prepare the trip north to follow the eclipse, always complying with the necessary measures, such as the use of protective glasses.

“It’s going to be a big total eclipse, big man. It will be very spectacular, I recommend it. These are once-in-a-lifetime events, they say. This for me would be the second, because I still had the 91st. And of course, many people are going to move not only from Mexico but from all over the world. So, it is an event that those who can should not miss it. It completely changes our perception of nature ”, indicated Raúl Mújica.

Image of the ring of fire that forms during an annular eclipse. (Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP)

Unmissable astronomical events in December

In addition, although the solar eclipse of December 4, 2021 will not be visible, this month we will have other spectacular phenomena. Here we leave you the complete list:

– December 1st: Neptune it ends its retrograde movement. It will resume its usual displacement towards the east.

– December 2: meteor shower maximum Phenicides. Between zero and 100 meteors can be seen per hour.

– December 3: conjunction of the Moon and Mars. The terrestrial satellite will be north of Mars, in the direction of the constellation Libra.

– December 4th: total solar eclipse. It cannot be seen from Mexico.

– December 4th: the Moon in perigee, that is, at its minimum distance from the Earth.

– December 7th: conjunction of the Moon and Venus. The best time to observe it will be at sunset on the sixth. They will appear near the constellation of Sagittarius, towards the west of the celestial vault.

– December 7th: meteor shower maximum Púppidas. At least 10 meteors can be seen per hour.

– December 8: conjunction of the Moon and Saturn. The satellite will appear to the south of the gas giant, towards the constellation of Capricorn.

– December 9: conjunction of the Moon and Jupiter. The Moon will be south of Jupiter, also in the direction of the constellation Capricorn.

– December 10: asteroid 44 Nysa in opposition.

– December 11: the crescent moon.

– December 12: best day to observe Comet Leonard, before it disappears forever

– December 12th: the orion nebula it will be well located for observation, towards the constellation of Orion. It will be able to be seen during most of the night, towards the east of the celestial sphere.

– December 13th: conjunction of Venus and Pluto.

– December 14th: meteor shower maximum Geminids. Up to 120 meteors can be seen per hour.

– Dec. 18: Moon in apogee, maximum distance from Earth.

– Decembre 19th: Full moon.

– December 21: Winter Solstice.

– December 22th: maximum of the meteor shower Ursids. Up to 10 meteors per hour can be seen.

– December 27: Last quarter moon.

– December 29: the open cluster NGC 2244 and the Rosetta Nebula will be well placed for observation for most of the night.

– December 31st: maximum approach of the Moon and Mars.

