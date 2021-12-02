Sofía Vergara rescues a photo in a bikini from the 90s and Heidi Klum reacts like this

There are returns to the past of celebrities that generate confusion among their fans What the photo with which Salma Hayek congratulated her daughter Valentina for his 13th birthday. In it, the actress posed pregnant but, as she seems to have stopped the passage of time, many of her fans believed that she was announcing the arrival of a new baby in the family. Anecdotes that unite the Mexican with Jennifer Lopez because every time the latter publishes images such as the famous one with the white swimsuitHe gets comments like this: “You have discovered the fountain of youth. When are you going to share it with the rest of us?” A group of women with Latin roots to which the Colombian also belongs Sofia Vergara, who she just received thousands of compliments along with this snapshot from the 90s in which she poses in a bikini Red.

“I forgot to post this #tbt (hashtag which means “back to the past”) yesterday but also I have forgotten where it was, what it was for or why I was doing it !!!! ???? It sure was in the 90’s in Miami 😳😳😳😳 “, has written Sofia Vergara along with this spectacular memory of her time as a model. And it is that, before becoming a world famous actress thanks to her role as Gloria Pritchett in Modern family, the one from Barranquilla began her career in the United States posing before the camera. Some beginnings that he shares with Heidi Klum, who did become one of the most recognized supermodels of her generation.

And it was precisely the German one of the first to react to Vergara’s photo with “You’re the same 😍”. An opinion shared by the artist’s fans, who have followed Klum with compliments such as “You look the same, your beauty does not age”, “The most beautiful thing that Colombia has”, “I’m sorry but I think now you are even prettier” , “Daughter you look exactly the same, only you get even more beautiful over time”… However, despite how much her fans love her, she also has some haters to which she answers sharply. An example is when one of her followers wrote to her “She was beautiful and the change was extreme”, a criticism to which Sofía responded emphatically: “What did I change it with? With old age? Yes, that happens at 47 years. You’re not going to save yourself either. It happens to all of us. “

Going back to the show of affection that Heidi sends to Sofia, this is just one of the many that are exchanged between the two, well, since they hosted the American television talent show America’s Got Talent, have become intimate. In the networks the two show off their fun personality and how much they have united through messages such as “I love you”, publications in which one retouches the other’s makeup during breaks from the Show and even funny photos in which they feed themselves, just an example of the friendship and complicity they share.

