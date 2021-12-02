Sofía Vergara has been robbed of everything, even her husband!

Sofia Vergara He has a problem, and it has nothing to do with the sustazo that he took a few months ago when a stalker sneaked into his house or with his new cosmetics company ‘made in Spain’, but with a series of inconveniences that have caused him creating his new dog. The judge of ‘America’s Got Talent’ She has been in the background in her marriage, at home and in her bed since she adopted Bubbles, her Chihuahua dog that she is totally in love with her husband.

Well, we understand Bubbles perfectly

On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” she complained about this situation she was living at home: “I don’t have a dog, it’s not mine. Joe has a dog. He doesn’t even look like a Chihuahua, he looks like some kind of teddy bear. The dog was for me, I bought it for myself, it came in and completely ignored me. He went straight for him. It has taken everything that was mine“.

But also do not think that he was joking, but that he was totally serious. The drama is real. “It is not a laughing matter, it is horrible, it has taken my husband, my bed. They sleep together and I sleep on the other side. It has become very rare. But I have to say it’s not Joe’s fault, she’s obsessed with him. “

When the presenter asked the actress that it is actually easy to understand why the dog prefers the ‘Magic Mike’ actor, the Colombian replied: “Yes, but not at that level. He hates me.” In fact, he says that the obsession is such that if Joe is away from home, the bitch just stares out the window waiting for her master to return and doesn’t even look her in the eye. “If he has to go to work and she knows she has to stay with me at home and she knows she has to deal with me, she won’t even deign to make eye contact. She’s always looking out the window, peering out with every little one. noise … He is unable to enjoy time with me. “