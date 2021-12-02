Sofía Vergara and Camilo participate in new animated film

Colombian actress Sofía Vergara is one of the most recognized celebrities in the audiovisual industry worldwide, due to her leading role in different productions and series made in the United States. La Toti, as it is popularly known, has played one of the main roles in the series Modern Family and he has earned the respect of many of his colleagues over the course of his professional career.

Vergara has also decided to venture into new businesses and for some years she has been preparing to work as a producer for major film and television projects. From the first months of 2021, it was known that the Barranquilla would be starting its way as a producer in an animated film. As part of a collaboration with singer Marc Anthony, Sofía will premiere ‘Koati’ on October 15.

In addition, it was known that the actress will be playing one of the characters in the children’s film and on an Instagram page you can see some previews of the visual aspect that the production will have. This information was revealed by journalist Mary Méndez on her Instagram account. “It will be the voice of one of its funny characters, with the participation of great Latin stars and influencers such as Eva Luna Montaner, Camilo, Sebastián Villalobos and many more”Mendez said.

The film aims to carry a message of care for the environment, especially the ecosystems that we find in Latin America. All the characters in the animation will be representative animals of the different regions found in our continent and Through comedy we seek to generate an attractive product for all audiences, making an extra effort so that the little ones are the ones who enjoy this new movie the most.

Meanwhile, some previews of the film have already been published and the information that is known so far indicates that it will only be available in theaters. More details are expected to be delivered in the coming days. about which companies will have this cinematographic work available on the day of its world premiere.