So you can play with Amstrad CPC and ZX Spectrum emulators on your iPad thanks to Tiny Emulators

Newer devices don’t have to be at odds with old technology. Good proof of this is Tiny Emulators, a website with which we can start programs and games from 8-bit consoles from the iPad and using the browser itself. And also from the Mac, of course.

The video games of the 80s, revived on your iPad





The operation could not be simpler: just open the web and select one of the almost 150 emulated programs or games that are available. The emulators are web-based and capable of executing code from Acorn Atom, Z1013, Z9001, Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum or the Amstrad CPC. The web is created by the developer and passionate about what retro Andre Weissflog.

The emulation is fully hosted on the web (thanks to the Emscripten library), so there are no additional applications or certificates to install. The only requirement is that you have a keyboard connected to the iPad (the Magic Keyboard or a Bluetooth keyboard), since we can use an on-screen keyboard but it is much more uncomfortable. In fact we can also use an iPhone, although the screen is perhaps too small to enjoy it.

To remember bygone times when video games were still rudimentary, Tiny Emus is a perfect website. Emulators load instantly, reflecting how technology has advanced in just a few decades.