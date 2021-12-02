Six Liga MX teams will have representation in Triple A wrestling

Querétaro, Tijuana, León, Atlas, Santos and Pachuca will have t-shirts inspired by wrestling and will be accompanied by a character in wrestling

Querétaro, Tijuana, León, Atlas, Santos and Pachuca will have a representation in Triple A and this could be permanent, through the characters that were presented this Wednesday and with those who seek to unite the world of wrestling with soccer.

The Charly brand, which sponsors six Liga MX clubs, announced alternative uniforms inspired by the national pankration that will be used by the teams throughout the 2022 ClausuraWhile in the ring the participating clubs will be able to see their wrestlers face off against the stars of the Tres Veces Estelar Caravan.

The Liga MX clubs have created a relationship with wrestling, specifically with Triple A. ESPN

“Once the uniform launch campaign is over, it doesn’t mean that the fighter will disappear. The uniform launch was for the appearance of wrestlers and they may be making more appearances, ”said Jesús Salazar, Sports Marketing Manager at Charly.

In an interview for ESPN, Salazar said that “for the moment they will be in the campaign, but there is a very high possibility that they can remain on the Triple A roster.. You will be seeing it in these types of events and functions. Yes, it is something that will remain ”.

In the same vein, the manager of Charly expressed that the teams decided the side that each of the fighters will take according to the personality that each club gave to its representative.

The rude ones will be Eternal Resistance (Queretaro), King Xolo (Xolos), Leonidas (Lion), while the technicians are The Academician (Atlas), Warrior spirit (Saints) and Super Tuzo (Pachuca).

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches with a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“The wrestlers will be in stadiums, autograph signings, game warm-ups, halftime and so on. In terms of design, we first made the character. The mask theme was made by Triple A, clubs and Charly. The clubs supported with the name of the character and his profile, because each one has a distinctive profile and their way of being and fighting. The characters how they express themselves you know who is rude or technical. Everything was in mutual agreement, “he said.

He also stated that “we want to see the fighters in these Triple A functions. Putting each team and city on high. They are things that we have in the kitchen and we want this mix to take everything from the ring to the court ”.

The fighters will have their first appearances starting in January, the month in which the Clausura 2022 begins.