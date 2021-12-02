Shawn Mendes’ ‘It’ll be Ok’, a dedication to his breakup with Camila Cabello? – The financial

Two weeks after Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announce their separation after a two-year courtship, the singer presents his New single titled “It’ll be ok”.

Although through a statement the couple expressed that they would continue their relationship as best friends, the followers of the also Canadian model have related the lyrics of his new music to the breakup And they wonder if the topic helps him unburden his broken heart now that he’s single again.

“We will make it? This is going to hurt?”, Mendes sings in a piece of the song that he uploaded to his social networks with a black background and white letters that appear little by little on the screen. It is a pop ballad which is accompanied by what look like organ synths.

While Cabello has been seen strolling the streets of Los Angeles and being held back by friends while to ride a horse, the singer was seen in the cold from canada. Speculation about their breakup has not been long in coming and while the former Fifth Harmony reported that their periods of anxiety could contribute, sources close to the couple assure that he took the first step.

“Feels like I haven’t really connected with you in a while.. I miss you, I hope you love this song, ”Mendes wrote in a post after the announcement of the release of this song. December 1st.

Mendes released his fourth studio album on 2020. Wonder is the last complete material that he released and in which he collaborated with Justin Bieber. In the wake of the pandemic, his live performances were put on hiatus, but now he hopes to return to the stage with his Wonder: The World Tour tour in 2022, with dates from March that will begin in Copenhagen, Denmark.