sex addiction, family violence and the weight of fame

Trying to balance a professional career as a rapper, with the media attention of a Hollywood star, and the scrutiny of someone who spent years on television around the world, is very complicated. Combining the three fronts in a single person, and combining it with a family life, would be impossible for most. On Will (Zenith), the American actor, Will Smith, join forces with the writer Mark manson to recompose the story of a life under the continuous spotlight of fame and its aftermath.

“When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the temple so hard that she collapsed. I saw her spit blood. That moment in that bedroom has defined who I am now, “the actor confesses in the opening pages of the book. Raised in troubled west Philadelphia, the son of a prosperous kerosene heater salesman who soon ended up opening his own factory.

Smith’s life was quieter than many of the rappers he shared the stage with during his early years as a rapper. Something that ended up weighing on his conscience: “I was not a pimp or dealt with drugs. I grew up on a nice street and in a house with my two parents”.

However, his childhood was marked by the constant violence of the family patriarch. The beatings shared with his brothers and the attacks on his mother left a terrible imprint on Smith’s memory. When criticized as “squishy”, “tacky” or “cheesy”, Smith would recall the feeling of “cowardice” that came over him when his mother was beaten by the head of the family: “I was the only chance I had to get help. And yet I did nothing. “

Cover of ‘Will’, the biography of Will Smith.

From the desire to divert attention from the darkest part of his memory came the intention of making others laugh and try to hush their own demons. Surrounded by white boys in high school with whom he never finished being intimate, separated by an insurmountable racial and cultural barrier. Without relating to his neighbors either, his adolescence passed with the constant feeling of not fitting in anywhere: “In Catholic school, it didn’t matter how well he was spoken or how smart he was, he was still the black boy.”.

In humor and acting, Will found a kind of insurance against criticism. “As long as he was ‘the funny one’ he would no longer be just ‘the black one'”. At this same time he became obsessed with the “ideal families” that he saw on television, far removed from what was happening behind his back. A world in which he would end up leaving an indelible mark a decade later.

Years of excess

With a career as a rapper in the making, accompanied by Dj Jazzy Jeff —Who would play Jazz in The prince of Bel Air-, the study plans were postponed until further notice. It was while working at his father’s ice factory, shoveling the contents into bags, listening to the radio, and weighing the insecurity that an artistic career would bring into his life.

As he plunged the tool into the frozen blocks, he listened to RUM-DMC and Beastie boys, groups that monopolized the charts of hiphop of the late eighties. It was at that moment when heard his own music on the radio for the first time, the beginning of a meteoric rise that would no longer stop and that would also bring dire consequences.





Disappointment became the fuel for the abuse of the alcohol, drugs and sex, with a serious addiction to the latter that he confesses in the pages of this autobiography. Smith bitterly recalls the infidelity of his first girlfriend, with whom the actor thought he would end up married and the deep wound that he caused in the persistent feeling of inferiority that began to develop in childhood.

Added to the personal alienation were years of excesses and bad company: “When you’ve just made your first million dollars, the only people who can afford to hang out with you are other rappers, professional athletes, or drug dealers. I chose the traffickers“.

The birth of the prince

The failure of the duo’s third album, And in this corner …, did not prevent him from accessing the jetset that revolved around Arsenio Hall, the host of one of the most popular Late Nights of the 1990s. Through him, Smith met Quincy jones who came up with an idea for a new television show, one that would have his name on the title signs.

It was during the legendary producer’s birthday party, with a draft of the pilot program read in front of the hundreds of attendees who packed the Jones home, where the miracle took place. A success, against all odds, which resulted in a preliminary agreement, written at that very moment and that would end up making him a superstar.

In a matter of months the production started rolling. Smith found an unknown passion for acting, which took him far beyond the artistic limits that music imposed on him. The prince of Bel Air became an instant audience hit, reaping in its first weeks the best results of the season.

Quincy Jones and Will Smith, posing alongside Rashida Jones in 2007.

Three years after its premiere, they arrived the first two roles in movies. During recording of Six degrees of separation, the actor felt for the first time the ravages of the character, the inability to reconnect with the protagonist of the television series and his own life. As his status as began to be recognized among critics and the public, his marriage dissolved in the maelstrom of unreality and disconnection to which fame had induced him.

With Two rebel cops, Smith’s film career eventually took off. Chemistry on screen with Martin Lawrence returned impressive box office results. The script was reworked from scratch along with Michael Bay, adapting it to the peripheral of its two new protagonists, printing a personality that would make the actor a whole personality in the world of Hollywood.

The next decade would belong entirely to him: Independence day, Men in Black, Wild wild west or Hitch, they ended up sealing its definitive boom. During this time they arrived Jaden and Willow, his two children with the actress Jada pinkett, those who were to follow in his footsteps in the field of music and acting in the following years.

Icarus’ nightmare

Become the most profitable artist in Hollywood, the “brutal and recurring nightmare of losing everything” seized the imagination of the interpreter. They were bittersweet years, trying to deal with the success of his films, his public image and family life. An “insatiable obsession to fill an emotional void with external material achievements.” In that constant longing, unhappiness materialized in the life of the actor, who compare this stage to that of the myth of Icarus. Always afraid of flying too close to the sun, of losing everything.

Trying to achieve personal happiness through each blockbuster, family resentment ended up appearing. Smith takes advantage of the last chapters of his autobiography to lament the criticisms that After earth generated about his own son, an experience in which did not ensure the safety of the young man in front of an audience that devoured him as soon as he had the slightest opportunity.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett along with the couple’s two children: Jaden and Willow.

The psychologist Michaela boehm for years he was in charge of rebuilding with the actor the pieces of each and every one of the personalities that made up the Hollywood superstar, the father of the family and the cowardly child. Each and every one of the facets that converge in the person of Will, who looks directly from the covers of an autobiography full of honesty, and that would have been impossible without Boehm’s guidance during these sessions.

“When you understand the emotional, philosophical, and moral conclusion of the film, you can better shape everything that goes there. Understand the plot“In this effort to obtain conclusions, concrete images with which to recompose his personal life, the Hollywood actor is able to approach his audience again, fleeing from the characters that still inhabit our retina to confess their true fears.

