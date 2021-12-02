As we have studied how sport affects our state of health, a positive relationship between the two has been seen. In fact, it can help us reduce the symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress.

If you want to increase your mental well-being and your happiness it is important that you move every dayTherefore, we are going to tell you seven ways to increase your daily physical activity, in a simple way.

Why moving every day gives us happiness

It has been shown in many investigations that physical activity not only brings benefits on a physical level, but also psychological. In fact, physical activity reduces incidence rates for psychiatric disorders.

Physical exercise is closely related to affective well-being. In a study it shows how physical exercise was positively related to well-being and improved mental health, in a sample of 67 participants who performed a week of daily physical activity.

Another study of 262 participants, who had to do 150 minutes of physical exercise a week, showed that exercising outdoors decreased anxiety levels.

An investigation of the 928 adolescents found no strong evidence that physical activity is associated with improved mental well-being. However, if a protective relationship between physical activity and general symptoms of mental health disorder.

This suggests that physical activity has the potential to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety in adolescents.





Ways to increase your daily physical activity

Increase the number of steps

Walking every day brings many benefits to your health, one of them is that walking improve your mood and increase your energy. Therefore, walking can promote your happiness.

One study showed that walking gives even more energy than taking caffeine, another research showed that walking a minimum of 10,000 steps every day can help reduce depression, anxiety and stress, thus increasing self-esteem and mental well-being.

Find a sport that you are passionate about

One of the things that I have been learning throughout my career as a nutritionist and coach is that doing a sport that you are passionate about and take away from sleep is going to ensure that you do sports every day.

If it is really a sport that you like a lot, you will want to practice it every day, to improve your metrics and your technique. You are going to take it as a challenge.





Instead of driving, try cycling

This is a very good alternative for those who live in a city, where the bicycle is a transport that is increasingly used. Big cities are beginning to set up exclusive lanes for bicycles.

It’s more, it’s a great way to get around and stay active, besides that it is cheaper and does not contaminate absolutely anything. If you don’t have a bicycle, don’t worry, there are many companies that rent them at a very affordable monthly price.

Try to get up and walk a bit if you work a lot of time sitting down

Many of us spend many hours sitting in front of a computer. This not only prevents us from moving, rather, it forces us to maintain a posture for a long period of time.

Getting up and moving around a bit and stretching will help you not only stay active, but also help you feel more comfortable at work. In addition, you are going to give your body the opportunity to relax, stretch and move, which you will appreciate.

Don’t use the elevator, take the stairs

It is completely normal for you to use the elevator if you have it close at hand, especially when you are tired of working all day. Push yourself a bit and give yourself a chance to move up the stairs.

In the long run you will appreciate it, since little by little you will notice the results of maintaining a much more active lifestyle. Well, climbing the stairs instead of using the elevator, will place you at a point further away from sedentary lifestyle.

Try doing more housework

It may sound very simple, but believe me it makes a difference. It’s a great way to move and add steps while doing a very daily task.





I assure you that there are many things you can do at homeWhether it’s painting a dirty wall, sweeping the floor, or cleaning the windows at home.

Try to make more active plans

There are many plans that you can make with your friends, partner or family. Going for a drink in a bar is fun, but it is sedentary, and you also encourage the consumption of drinks with sugar or alcohol.

Look for more active alternatives, such as jumping on the mats, taking a route or endless options. In this way, vyou are going to find an excuse to move accompanied by the people with whom you feel comfortable.

