Selena Gómez to Play Peruvian Mountaineer in Inspiring Film | News

Silvia Vásquez-Lavado, the Peruvian mountaineer who found a path to healing in the mountains after having been a victim of sexual violence as a child, is overjoyed with the first preparations to bring her story to the cinema, in a film starring Selena Gómez.

“It was unimaginable that Selena Gomez was willing to do it, “she admitted in an interview with Efe Vásquez-Lavado, who for the first time talks about this film, inspired by the book” In the shadow of the mountain “that she wrote herself.

“I have a lot of admiration for her for being a actress so young with everything she has been through in her life, and she is very open about her own personal situations, “added the first Peruvian woman to reach the top of Everest, a milestone achieved in 2016.

It is a story “very unusual” for the cinema, according to its protagonist, because on the big screen mountains have traditionally been the scene of survival and conquest of nature, but “living in harmony with a mountain is something that we have not seen until now”.

Introspection during the pandemic

While the script for the film is being written, Vásquez-Lavado is in Peru to participate in the Inkafest, the international mountain, adventure and environment film festival, which is held in the southern city of Arequipa from November 1 to 13.

There, thanks to the collaboration of the United States Embassy in Peru, he will offer a conference next Saturday with a group of women mountaineers from Latin America with whom he made an expedition to Coropuna, the highest volcano in Peru, with 6,377 meters of altitude.

It is the first time that Vásquez-Lavado was able to return to his homeland since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, time that he used to write his autobiographical book.

“Just before the pandemic I had several projects and I was wondering how I was going to find the time to write, but staying at home allowed me to get into the book, take time to reflect and get inspiration to tell things. sometimes very painful“Vásquez-Lavado recalled.

“I had to touch the pain that I went through as a child and the alcoholism that this brought me along with other problems. The most difficult thing was remembering many details and situations, but I have great pride and I have practically been able to tell it all, without being ashamed or afraid, and in a very open way, “he added.

Book in five languages

The book will go on sale on February 1, 2022 in the United States and two days later it will do so in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and India, among other English-speaking countries, while it will also be published in French , German, Korean, Japanese and Polish, but not yet Spanish version.

“The biggest dream is for me to be in my country. You have to be patient. I know that it will eventually end up coming out, “Vásquez-Lavado said.

“Hopefully this book will serve as a doorway to help inspire other people and help them see that they are not alone because, after trauma, I felt that I was very lonely and nobody was going to be able to understand me. In the book I have told it ‘in the pants off’, as they say here, “he continued.

In her case, that door was opened through an ayahuasca session where she had a vision in which she had to bring that inner child of her who had suffered so much to walk mountains, and he did it literally all the way to the top of the highest mountain in the world.

Inspiring nature

“As it has taken me to travel the mountains, the most important thing is to find our voices and know that we are not alone. That we have community and support. That is what fulfills me the most and what this book is going to facilitate, and also that they see the inspiration that one can find in the environment, “said Vásquez-Lavado.

“I would recommend everyone to try to climb his mountain, step by step. At least see the healing power of nature. It is something incredible,” said the mountaineer, who through her organization “Courageous Girls“(Chicas Valientes) offers therapeutic assistance to women who have suffered abuse and promotes activities with them in nature.

For the Peruvian, “the strength that you will be able to discover in the mountains is almost unmatched” because of the inner energy they provide to get there. know yourself, and even more so in Latin America, which is a “blessing” for its beautiful mountains that encourages all women to travel.

“With the power we have within we can reach infinity. Nothing is impossible and I know that the message of the book and the film will be able to teach that,” he concluded.

Posted on: 11/2/2021




