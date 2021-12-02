Selena Gomez reappears with the best winter look – New Woman

Selena Gomez reappeared on social networks to show behind the scenes of her new series ‘Murders in the building’. The actress wore a brown sweater and natural makeup as she listened to a conversation from her co-stars and made funny faces at the camera.

Selena Gomez has fun on the set of her new series

‘Only Murders in the Building’ is being recorded on the streets of New York. For this reason, We have been able to see some of the best looks of the famous between recordings.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ is broadcast on Hulu and is a comedy that follows three strangers who, despite not knowing each other, share the same obsession: crime. The stories intertwine when they are involved in one for real and must find a way to get free thanks to their expertise on the subject. This is the first television show the singer has starred in outside of Disney.

The video shared by the famous moved her fans, who were happy to see his return to acting and enjoying new successes.

However, not everything has been happiness for the singer, since He recently received criticism for a joke he made on social networks.

The famous used her TikTok to make fun of a video in which a person gave a definition of what it was to ‘drink excessively’. In the video Selena reacts to the words of the expert with concern in the form of a joke.

“The CDC defines binge drinking as having 15 or more drinks a week for men or eight or more for women”

Despite being a joke, several users were concerned because the famous had a kidney transplant and they commented that it was not convenient for him to consume alcohol.

“Your best friend gave you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Wow Selena. “

However, Selena did not let them speak ill of her or her surgery and responded by saying that it was a joke, something that he had also pointed out in the text of the video.

This is not the first time that Selena Gomez has defended herself from similar comments, since previously again faced criticism publicly, because ‘The Good Fight’s’ show made fun of kidney transplant which he had to submit to a few years ago. After his fans were outraged by the comments, Selena spoke to educate people in the best way.

The scene occurred in episode number 4 of season 5 of the show, in which a television executive asks ‘Liz’ to prepare a talk about the subjects that are acceptable and those that are not on a comedy set. This ends with the mention of Selena’s transplant.

In response, the 29-year-old singer posted a message on Twitter that read:

“I don’t know how writing jokes about organ transplantation has become so popular on TV shows, but sadly it is. I hope that at the next writers’ meeting, when one of these tacky jokes is featured, it will be scrapped right away and never broadcast. My fans always support me. I love them.”

Before, the actress’s fans were also upset by the teasing about her transplant on another show. The series ‘Saved by the Bell’ received criticism after they made several references to Selena’s health in its first season.